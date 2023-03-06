Outdoor expert Rab launches Cinder range for adventure biking

BOULDER, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Rab Launches Cinder Range for Adventure Biking

Building on more than 40 years of expertise crafting clothing and equipment for mountain activities, Cinder provides performance and protection over any terrain, in any condition – available to consumers this spring,

British outdoor brand Rab (owned by Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd.) will launch their first-ever collection for adventure biking to consumers this spring. The range called Cinder builds on more than 40 years of expertise crafting clothing and equipment to protect against the most adverse weather conditions, providing performance and comfort for all mountain pursuits.

Tim Fish, Equip Product Director, explains: “Off road cycling adventures require immense versatility. Dealing with terrain, pace, and fickle weather. We have over 40 years of knowledge and experience crafting clothing and equipment to manage these conditions. This season we’re introducing a new cycling collection, combining that experience with a finely tuned fit to enable adventure and exploration.” ​

Cinder includes 31 styles for men and women and features advanced technologies and refined designs. From award-winning waterproofs that keep you fully protected but allow your skin to breathe; to layers that work in harmony to regulate your microclimate at a molecular level, the new designs with body mapped materials that perfectly balance protection and freedom of movement keep you comfortable in any conditions.

The award-winning Cinder Phantom Jacket for men and women is the ultimate ultralight waterproof jacket for cyclists. Weighing in at less than 100g, it's an exceptionally packable, breathable, protective layer, with a silicone grip drop hem, ride-refined sleeves, and a frame attachable stuff sack. The ultralight Pertex® Shield 2.5 layer fabric offers stretch, weather protection and breathability, built with a fusion of durable face fabrics and a breathable, microporous waterproof coating.

The Cinder Kinetic Jacket is a stretch waterproof biking jacket, offering put-on, keep-on protection to riders who embrace any forecast. The next evolution in Rab’s popular Kinetic range is built with ultra-soft Proflex™ 3-layer fabric for breathable, lightweight protection that excels in all conditions. A unique Rab innovation, Proflex™ is made by sandwiching a bespoke PU hydrophilic membrane between two high gauge knit fabrics. Its construction allows Rab to make ‘softshell’ jackets with the waterproof protection of a traditional hardshell. Designed to transform the way you dress for the outdoors, Proflex™ is a true revolution in waterproof technology.

For optimum freedom over any distance, the new Cinder Bibs, Cargo and Liner Shorts use the Elastic Interface® gravel specific chamois. After extensive field trials and lab research, this chamois was chosen as it suited the needs of a wide demographic of users offering consistent and enduring comfort over distance, days, and all terrain. Lightweight, breathable, and secure, it is built with a mixed cell structure for unmatched elastic recovery. Thanks to Elastic Interface® and their world-wide standard for quality and innovation, this chamois is built to last whatever the distance.

About Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd.

Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd is an international business with the head office based in Derbyshire, UK. We are proud to own both the Rab and Lowe Alpine brands. We design exceptional product to meet the needs of our active customers. We encourage our teams to thrive and be part of our success. Our passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit sets the foundation for what we do. We are proud to be a certified Climate Neutral Company and a Fair Wear Member since 2020. www.equipuk.com.

