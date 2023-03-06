Contrast Media Agents Market Worth US$ 6.37 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Contrast Media Agents Market was estimated at US$ 4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 6.37 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download PDF Brochure of Contrast Media Agents Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/contrast-media-agents-market/8280

Market Drivers

The primary factor driving the global contrast media agents market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, the growing elderly population worldwide, which is more susceptible to chronic diseases, is increasing the need for diagnostic imaging procedures such as X-rays and advanced imaging technology such as MRI and CT scans. This supports the expansion of the contrast media agents market. With the rising acceptance of new contrast agents, there is a surge in R&D related to contrast agents. Therefore, the market for contrast media agents is progressing due to an increase in CT and MRI procedures and the number of new diagnostic facilities. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and an increase in generic contrast agents are anticipated to fuel the market growth for contrast media agents.

The global contrast media agents market has been analyzed from six perspectives: Modality, Application, Product Type, Route of Administration, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Modality Segmentation’

Based on modalities, the global contrast media agents market is segmented in:

X-ray/computed tomography

MRI

Ultrasound

In the base year 2021, the market for contrast media agents is significantly dominated by the X-ray/computed tomography segment. The capacity to create non-destructive 3D images accounts for the persistently high demand for X-ray and computed tomography (CT) imaging. Additionally, because X-ray and CT imaging requires little or no specimen preparation, their use is becoming increasingly popular. In X-ray/computed tomography, iodinated and barium-based contrast fluids are commonly employed. When orally given or injected into the body, barium and iodine contrast agents function as X-ray blockers and stop the rays from going through. By temporarily containing barium- or iodinated-based contrast chemicals, images of organs, blood vessels, and other tissues are altered. The widespread use of CT and X-rays for various illnesses is expected to fuel the contrast media agents market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global contrast media agents market is categorized into:

Iodinated

Barium-Based

Gadolinium-Based

Microbubble

In 2021, the iodinated contrast media agents segment will command a global market revenue share. Due to its lower toxicity compared to other procedures and superior ability to produce the greatest results with the least disruption, the iodinated segment commands a dominant market share. Additionally, the nonionic stable iodinated chemicals provided by iodinated contrast agents and their excellent penetration in X-ray and CT procedures for improved diagnosis drive the segment expansion. Iodinated contrast agents are frequently utilized for several reasons, including cancer, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, neurological, and nephrological problems. The brain, GI tract, internal organs, arteries, and veins can all be seen more clearly due to using iodinated contrast agents.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global contrast media agents market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World.

North America dominated the global contrast media agents market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The main driving factor of North America market is the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the rising demand for early disease diagnosis. Additionally, the easy accessibility to cutting-edge imaging technologies and the domicile of several major market players in the region promote North America contrast media agents market growth. Additionally, due to the consistent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing healthcare expenditures, the Asia Pacific contrast media agents market is anticipated to grow at the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/contrast-media-agents-market/8280

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global contrast media agents market are:

GE HealthCare

Bayer AG

Bracco S.p.A.

Guerbet Group

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd.

Nanoscan Imaging LLC

SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika AG

Trivitron Healthcare

iMax

Spago Nanomedical AB.

Interpharma Praha A.S

CMC Contrast AB

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CONTRAST MEDIA AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODALITY X-ray/ Computed Tomography MRI Ultrasound GLOBAL CONTRAST MEDIA AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cancer Cardiovascular Disorders Neurological Disorders Gastrointestinal Disorders Nephrological Disorders Musculoskeletal Disorders Others

TOC Continued…

Contrast Media Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 4.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 6.37 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Modality, Application, Product Type, Route of Administration, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8280

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Microarray Gene Chip Scanner Market by Type (CCD System Biochip Scanner, Laser Confocal Biochip Scanner), Application (Drug Screening, Tumor Detection) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Legionella Testing Market by Type (Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Testing, Culture Media, Serology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Urine Antigen Testing) and End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Joint Pain Injections Market by Product (Hyaluronic Acid, Corticosteroid, Platelet Rich Plasma), Joint Type (Knee & Ankle, Hip, Shoulder, Elbow), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail, Online Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market by Drug Class (RNAi Agents (Patisiran), Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs)(Vutrisiran)), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Genomics in Cancer Care Market by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Genome Sequencing) Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.