Automotive Turbocharger Market to hit USD 24.02 Bn by 2029, Key Manufacturers and Regional Insights

New York, US, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automotive and Transportation business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Automotive Turbocharger Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Automotive Turbocharger Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 11.33 Bn in 2021 to USD 24.02 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.84 percent.



Automotive Turbocharger Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 11.33 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 24.02 Bn. CAGR 9.84 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 292 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Vehicle Type and Fuel Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the strategies of the industry's leading players, as well as a thorough analysis of the various market segments and geographies. The research was conducted by dividing the market into two main segments: vehicle type and fuel type. These major segments of the Automotive Turbocharger Market were further divided into various sub-segments. A detailed analysis of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges is provided region-wise and segment-wise. Figures for import/export consumption, supply and demand, price, cost, revenue, and gross margins are also included in the Automotive Turbocharger Market report.

The data for the Automotive Turbocharger Market report was collected by employing primary and secondary research methods, which were further combined to make the report authentic. Secondary sources used were Canadian Automotive Association (CAA), Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), China Association of Automotive Manufacturers (CAAM), Korea Automotive Manufacturers Association (KAMA)European Automotive Manufacturers Association (EAMA), and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Bloomberg site was also referred to gain insights about the global market. The primary research conducted includes the questionnaire distribution, surveys and phone interviews with Automotive Turbocharger industries expert, market leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the global and regional market size. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths, weaknesses, challenges and lucrative opportunities for the Automotive Turbocharger Market growth.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Overview

The Automotive Turbocharger is an important automotive component because they increase the efficiency of the engine. Automotive chargers are of three types: variable geometry turbochargers, electric turbochargers and wastegate turbochargers. The Automotive Turbocharger Market is expected to be driven by the stringent emission regulations for improving fuel efficiency.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Dynamics

The Automotive Turbocharger Market is expected to be majorly driven by the increasing demand for passenger cars with gasoline engines. The market growth is attributed to the steadily increasing demand for fuel-efficient engines in light-duty, heavy-duty and passenger vehicles. To improve the power and fuel efficiency of light commercial vehicles, the demand for turbocharger systems is increasing. The Automotive Turbocharger Market growth is expected to be hampered because the replacement of the turbos is expensive and poor maintenance of turbochargers leads to poor maintenance of the turbochargers.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region held the major market share due to the high volume of passenger cars in the region. The major factors contributing to the growth of the Automotive Turbocharger Market are increasing disposable income, developing infrastructure, growing industrialization and rapid urbanization.

North America region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the high adoption of automotive turbochargers in the region. The Automotive Turbocharger Market in the region is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technology in turbochargers.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Agricultural Machinery

Construction Machinery

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Automotive Turbocharger Market Key Competitors include:

BorgWarner Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Honeywell International Inc

IHI Corporation

Cummins Inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Eaton Corporation etc

D. Napier & Son Limited

MHI (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Linamar Corporation

Montupet

Precision Turbo & Engine

Rotomaster

The Turbo Engineers GmbH

Turbo Energy Pvt Ltd.

Turbonetics, Inc.

Magnum Performance Turbos

Garrett AiResearch



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Automotive Turbocharger Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Automotive Turbocharger Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Vehicle Type, Fuel Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

