Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Power Plant Boilers Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Plant Boilers estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. Pulverized Coal Towers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Power Plant Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

- ANDRITZ AG

- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

- Bosch Industriekessel GmbH

- Cannon Far East

- China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd.

- Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

- Danstoker A/S

- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

- Doosan Lentjes GmbH

- GE Power

- Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

- Harbin Boiler Company Limited

- IHI Corporation

- John Wood Group PLC

- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

- Miura Co., Ltd.

- Outotec Oyj

- Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd.

- Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- Sumitomo SHI FW

- Takuma Co., Ltd.

- Thermax Limited

- Valmet Oyj

- Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at

the Utility Level

Recent Market Activity

Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced

Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power

Generation Sector

Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities

Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence

while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption

Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global

Energy Sector

Global Energy Trends Summarized

Slower Growth

New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage

Policies Encourage Clean Energy

Changing Global Power Sector Landscape

Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive

Cyber Security Become Critical

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities

China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market

Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Power Boilers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AC Boilers S.p.A. (Italy)

ANDRITZ AG (Austria)

ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Cannon Far East (China)

China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (USA)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., (South Korea)

Doosan Lentjes GmbH (Germany)

GE Power (USA)

Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd. (China)

Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd (China)

Harbin Boiler Company Limited (China)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

John Wood Group PLC (UK)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

LOINTEK (Spain)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan)

Miura Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Outotec Oyj (Finland)

Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China)

Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)

Taishan Group Tai’an Boao International Trade Co., Ltd. (China)

Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Thermax Limited (India)

Danstoker A/S (Denmark)

Valmet Oyj (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx

Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational

Efficiency Drives Market Growth

Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be ’Connected’ for

Greater Operational Efficiencies

Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during

Power Generation

Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated

Optimization Offerings

Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer

Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler

Optimization

Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level

The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future-

Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and

Solutions

Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning

VFDS & O2 TRIM

Tradeoffs

Low NOx Burners

Liquid Wood

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power

Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired

Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources

Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes

Well for the Market

Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance,Several Issues

Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers

Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower

Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed

Boilers

Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology

Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility

Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels

Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers

CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape

CFB Option Provides Optimal Value

Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth

Potential

Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive

Demand for Waste Heat Boilers

Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of

Fossil Fuel Power

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler

Combustion

Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers

New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen

ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely

Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs

Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)

Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

Supercritical Technology

Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation

Opportunities for MRO Service Providers

Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers

The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers

Feed Water Preheating using Economizer

Stack Temperature

Combustion Air Preheat

Incomplete Combustion

Excess Air Control

Automatic Blowdown Control

Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation

Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling

Proper Boiler Scheduling

Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency

Variable Speed Control

Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure

Boiler Replacement

Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer

Significant Growth Opportunities

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate:

A Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects



