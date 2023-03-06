New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Plant Boilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346525/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Power Plant Boilers Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Plant Boilers estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. Pulverized Coal Towers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Power Plant Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- ANDRITZ AG
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bosch Industriekessel GmbH
- Cannon Far East
- China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
- Danstoker A/S
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.
- Doosan Lentjes GmbH
- GE Power
- Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd.
- Harbin Boiler Company Limited
- IHI Corporation
- John Wood Group PLC
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
- Miura Co., Ltd.
- Outotec Oyj
- Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo SHI FW
- Takuma Co., Ltd.
- Thermax Limited
- Valmet Oyj
- Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346525/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at
the Utility Level
Recent Market Activity
Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced
Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The
Fundamental Growth Driver
Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power
Generation Sector
Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities
Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence
while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption
Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global
Energy Sector
Global Energy Trends Summarized
Slower Growth
New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage
Policies Encourage Clean Energy
Changing Global Power Sector Landscape
Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive
Cyber Security Become Critical
Global Market Outlook
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market
Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Power Boilers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AC Boilers S.p.A. (Italy)
ANDRITZ AG (Austria)
ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Cannon Far East (China)
China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (USA)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., (South Korea)
Doosan Lentjes GmbH (Germany)
GE Power (USA)
Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd. (China)
Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd (China)
Harbin Boiler Company Limited (China)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
John Wood Group PLC (UK)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
LOINTEK (Spain)
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan)
Miura Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Outotec Oyj (Finland)
Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China)
Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)
Taishan Group Tai’an Boao International Trade Co., Ltd. (China)
Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Thermax Limited (India)
Danstoker A/S (Denmark)
Valmet Oyj (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx
Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational
Efficiency Drives Market Growth
Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be ’Connected’ for
Greater Operational Efficiencies
Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during
Power Generation
Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated
Optimization Offerings
Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer
Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler
Optimization
Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level
The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future-
Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and
Solutions
Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning
VFDS & O2 TRIM
Tradeoffs
Low NOx Burners
Liquid Wood
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power
Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired
Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources
Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes
Well for the Market
Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance,Several Issues
Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers
Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower
Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers
Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology
Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility
Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels
Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers
CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape
CFB Option Provides Optimal Value
Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth
Potential
Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive
Demand for Waste Heat Boilers
Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of
Fossil Fuel Power
Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler
Combustion
Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers
New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen
ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely
Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs
Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)
Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)
Supercritical Technology
Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation
Opportunities for MRO Service Providers
Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers
The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers
Feed Water Preheating using Economizer
Stack Temperature
Combustion Air Preheat
Incomplete Combustion
Excess Air Control
Automatic Blowdown Control
Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation
Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling
Proper Boiler Scheduling
Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency
Variable Speed Control
Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure
Boiler Replacement
Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer
Significant Growth Opportunities
Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate:
A Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Power Plant Boilers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Plant Boilers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulverized Coal Towers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Pulverized Coal Towers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Pulverized Coal Towers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Circulating Fluidized
Bed Boilers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Boiler Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Boiler Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Boiler Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Coal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Oil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Boiler
Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers
by Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers
by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal,
Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Boiler
Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel
Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers,
Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed
Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and
Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant Boilers by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coal, Gas,
Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal
Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Plant
Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating
Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant
Boilers by Boiler Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pulverized Coal Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers
and Other Boiler Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Plant Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other
Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Plant
Boilers by Fuel Type - Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant
Boilers by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coal, Gas, Oil and Other Fuel Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Power Plant Boilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Plant Boilers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Power Plant
Boilers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Plant Boilers by Boiler Type - Pulverized Coal
Towers, Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers and Other Boiler
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Plant Boilers
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346525/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Power Plant Boilers Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Plant Boilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346525/?utm_source=GNW