The edible oils market is projected to reach USD 268.9 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027

Furthermore, FAO’s biannual Food Outlook study, published in November 2022, predicted that the overall oilseed production will rise by 7% in comparison to the prior marketing year to achieve 654.5M tonnes. Climate change, the detrimental effects of animal agriculture on environment along with a rising understanding of the health benefits of plant-based diet are gradually influencing consumers to turn to plant-based foods. Consequently, there has been a noticeable increase in demand and consumption of plant-based edible oils. In fact, as a response to the changing consumer trends and needs, processed food manufacturers are widely employing edible oils in place of animal fats for the manufacturing of Ready-to-eat (RTE) products, leading to the expansion of edible oils market.



Edible oils have high demand in food processing industry.



The edible oils market has been segmented into domestic, industrial, and food service, based on end use.The industrial sector accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



There is widespread application of edible oils particularly canola, soybean and palm oil for roasting, frying, and grilling of chips, baked goods, wafers, crackers, and other snack items in the food processing industry.Internationally acclaimed potato chips brand, Lay’s, utilises canola, corn, soybean, and/or sunflower oil to enhance the flavor and crunchiness of its potato chips.



Additionally, Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd., a Japanese international food company that specializes in the production and sale of convenience food and instant noodles, widely uses palm oil to manufacture its flagship instant cup noodles.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the edible oils market.



Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest producers of palm oil.Palm oil has been of great importance to the instant noodles industry for ages.



The ‘instantness’ of instant noodles is brought by deep frying the noodles in large volumes of palm oil.Countless APAC nations, including China, Japan, and even Australia, view instant noodles as a fundamental dietary item.



According to the most recent World Instant Noodles Association (WINA) data, Asian countries account for eight of the top ten countries with the biggest instant noodle demand worldwide, providing room for the expansion of the already well-established palm oil market in the region.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the edible oils market on the basis of product type, packaging type, end use, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global edible oils market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



