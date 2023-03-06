The Joint Corp. to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13th and 14th. The conference is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.



President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Holt and Chief Financial Officer Jake Singleton will participate in a fireside chat with analyst George Kelly on Tuesday, March 14th at 9:30am PT. Management will host one-on-one meetings on March 13th and 14th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or Kirsten Chapman of LHA Investor Relations at thejoint@lhai.com.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 800 locations nationwide and over 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

