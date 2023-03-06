New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Marketing Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346056/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Email Marketing Software Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Email Marketing Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Email Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$739.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured)

- AWeber Communications

- BlueVenn

- Bronto Software

- Campaign Monitor

- Constant Contact, Inc.

- Emailcenter UK Limited

- Emma

- Epsilon Data Management, LLC

- GetResponse

- IBM Corp.

- iContact, LLC

- j2 Global, Inc.

- Lucini&Lucini Communications

- Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

- Salesforce.com, Inc.

- Selligent Marketing Cloud

- SimplyCast.com

- StreamSend

- Teradata Corp.

- Topica, Inc.

- VerticalResponse, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Dynamics

Outlook

Email Marketing Budgeting

Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking

The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis - A Flashback

Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market

Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI

Factors Influencing Industry Prospects

Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking

Data Integration

Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending

Improvements in IM and Email Technology

Customer Relationship Management

Integrated Campaigns

Newsletter

Internet Direct Mail

Email Marketing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AWeber Communications (USA)

BlueVenn (USA)

Bronto Software (USA)

Campaign Monitor (Australia)

Constant Contact, Inc. (USA)

Emailcenter UK Limited (UK)

Emma (USA)

Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA)

GetResponse (Poland)

IBM Corporation (USA)

iContact, LLC (USA)

j2 Global, Inc. (USA)

Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy)

MailChimp (USA)

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA)

Redial (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)

SimplyCast.com (Canada)

StreamSend (USA)

Teradata Corporation (USA)

Topica, Inc. (USA)

VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Factors Driving Growth

Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing

Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence

Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing

Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to

Drive Growth for Email Marketing

Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for

Promotional Email Marketing

Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs

Encourage Consumer Confidence

Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and

Acquisition Strategy

Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement

Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service

Shift towards Relevant Messaging

Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation

Growing Frequency of Email Marketing

Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information

Marketing Budgets Moving Online

Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing

Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs

Focus on List Hygiene Factors

Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave

Other Trends

Market Restraints

Critical Elements of Email Marketing

Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest

More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase

Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

