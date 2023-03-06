Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Market Research Report 2023 Will Point of Care (PoC) Testing Move into the Physician's Office or Even the Home - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care. By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country. With Executive Guides and Customization 2023 - 2027 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size out for five years.

Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenues

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

3.1 Instrumentation and Automation

3.1.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

3.1.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

3.1.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.1.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.1.5 PCR Takes Command

3.1.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.1.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

3.1.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

3.1.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body.

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

5.1 Abacus Diagnostica

5.2 Abbott Laboratories

5.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.4 Access Bio

5.5 Ador Diagnostics

5.6 ADT Biotech

5.7 Akonni Biosystems

5.8 Alveo Technologies

5.9 Antelope Dx

5.10 Applied BioCode

5.11 Aureum Diagnostics

5.12 Aus Diagnostics

5.13 Baebies

5.14 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

5.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.16 Binx Health

5.17 Biocartis

5.18 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

5.19 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.20 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5.21 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.22 Cepheid (Danaher)

5.23 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

5.24 Cue Health

5.25 Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

5.26 Detect

5.27 Diagenode Diagnostics

5.28 Diasorin S.p.A.

5.29 Enzo Biochem

5.30 Eurofins Scientific

5.31 Fluxergy

5.32 Fusion Genomics.

5.33 Genedrive

5.34 Genetic Signatures

5.35 GenMark Dx (Roche)

5.36 Getlabs

5.37 Grip Molecular Technologies

5.38 Hibergene Diagnostics

5.39 Hologic

5.40 Immunexpress

5.41 Inflammatix

5.42 Invetech

5.43 Janssen Diagnostics

5.44 Karius

5.45 Lexagene

5.46 LightDeck Diagnostics

5.47 Lucira Health

5.48 Luminex Corp

5.49 LumiraDx

5.50 Maxim Biomedical

5.51 Meridian Bioscience

5.52 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

5.53 Millipore Sigma

5.54 Mobidiag (Hologic)

5.55 Molbio Diagnostics

5.56 Nanomix

5.57 Novacyt

5.58 Novel Microdevices

5.59 Operon

5.60 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

5.61 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.62 Panagene

5.63 Perkin Elmer

5.64 Prenetics

5.65 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

5.66 Prominex

5.67 Qiagen

5.68 QuantuMDx

5.69 Quidel

5.70 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

5.71 Salignostics

5.72 Saw Diagnostics

5.73 SD Biosensor

5.74 Seegene

5.75 Siemens Healthineers

5.76 Sona Nanotech

5.77 SpeeDx

5.78 T2 Biosystems

5.79 Talis Biomedical

5.80 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.81 Veramarx

5.82 XCR Diagnostics

5.83 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

6.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

6.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

6.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

6.1.5 Self Testing

6.1.6 The Need for Speed

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Lower Costs

6.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

6.2.3 Wellness Hurts

6.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Sherlock Biosciences Adds to Infectious Disease Dx Toolkit

7.3 NanoDx Prepares for Point-of-Care Commercialization

7.4 Paragraf to Study New POC Test to Guide Antibiotic Selection

7.5 MicroGEM to Expand 30-Minute RT-PCR System

7.6 Startup Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

7.7 Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

7.8 Salignostics Closes Funding Round

7.9 Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2022

7.10 Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

7.11 Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

7.12 MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

7.13 Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

7.14 Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

7.15 BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

7.16 Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

7.17 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

7.18 Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

7.19 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

7.20 Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

7.21 Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

7.22 Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

7.23 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

7.24 Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

7.25 Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

7.26 Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

7.27 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

7.28 FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

7.29 Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

7.30 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

7.31 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

7.32 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

9 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets By Application

9.1 Respiratory Infectious Disease

9.2 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.4 Other Application

10 Global MDx Markets at the Point of Care by Technology

10.1 PCR

10.2 NGS/Probe

10.3 Other Technology

11 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets by Place

11.1 Hospital Point of Care

11.2 Clinic or Physician Office Lab

11.3 Seniors Facility

11.4 Other Place

12 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets by Product

12.1 Instrument

12.2 Cartridge

12.3 Other Product

