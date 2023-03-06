Heel Liners Market Size To Hit US$ 1.8 billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Heel Liners Market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2032. The market for heel liners is expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2032.

Heel liners are utilized to provide comfort and prevent the shoes from slipping. They protect the heels from blisters caused by the sole of the shoe rubbing against the heel while exercising or playing sports. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for heel liners by people engaging in outdoor activities.

Heel liners are also worn by patients suffering from plantar fasciitis. This condition causes stabbing pain close to the heel, mainly during walking or standing, and hence, heel liners are used to lessen the pain. Increasing incidences of lifestyle-related disorders, including diabetes and obesity, are also resulting in the growing demand for heel liners.

Market players are expanding their reach by innovating their products. A variety of heal liners are available in the market, such as medical-grade TPE gel heel liners, hit-and-absorb foot technology heel liners, high elasticity and self-adhesive heel liners, and transparent or colored heel liners.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Foam heel liners accounted for 38.3% market share in 2021.

The personal comfort segment, in terms of application, held a market value share of 44.8% in 2021.

The adult age group was a leading segment and accounted for 82% sales of heel liners in 2021.

Women customers held a market value share of 46% in 2021.

By distribution channel, the shoe stores segment led in 2021 and is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032.

North America accounted for a market share of 38.8% in 2021.

“Rising adoption of high heels as a fashion statement, increasing outdoor activities, and availability of a variety of heel liners are projected to stimulate market expansion,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Scholl’s Wellness Company

Implus Footcare LLC.

S.C Johnson & Son, Inc.

Meijer, Inc

ZenToes

D3O

Walgreen Co.

Dr.Foot

To boost profitability and strengthen their position in the global market, manufacturers of heel liners are increasingly concentrating on growing their businesses across emerging nations. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce novel materials with enhanced efficacy.

In October 2020, private equity company Yellow Wood Partners, based in Boston, announced investments in various consumer brands and companies.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the heel liners market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2017 to 2021 and projections from 2023 to 2032.

The research study is based on

product (gel heel liners, foam heel liners, silicon heel liners),

(gel heel liners, foam heel liners, silicon heel liners), application (sports & athletes, medical, personal comfort),

(sports & athletes, medical, personal comfort), age group (adults, pediatrics), sex (men, women, unisex),

(adults, pediatrics), sex (men, women, unisex), distribution channel (shoe stores, multi-brand stores, direct sales, e-Commerce),

(shoe stores, multi-brand stores, direct sales, e-Commerce), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

