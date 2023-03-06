Notification of transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

English Danish

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Hans Martin Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the board of directors b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 565.00 146 shares DKK 566.00 190 shares DKK 567.00 114 shares d) Aggregated information Aggegated volume

Price



450 shares



DKK 254,668.00 e) Date of the transaction



3 March 2023 f) Place of transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen





Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Attachment