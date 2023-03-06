Notification of transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Hans Martin Smith
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the board of directors
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 565.00146 shares
DKK 566.00190 shares
DKK 567.00114 shares
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggegated volume
  • Price
 

450 shares

DKK 254,668.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		3 March 2023
f)Place of transaction

 		Nasdaq Copenhagen



