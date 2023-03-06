Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Report 2022: Featuring Siemens, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Toshiba, Canon, Hologic & More

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breast imaging devices market is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is expected to grow to $5.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.
North America was the largest region in the breast imaging devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in breast imaging devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market's growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.
The high cost associated with breast imaging devices is expected to limit the growth of the market shortly. The cost of digital mammography systems varies for different models and companies.
For instance, the cost of the 2D model's mammography systems ranges between $65,000 to $95,000 for GE Healthcare and Hologic, Inc products. Whereas 3D models of the same company range between $90,000 to $200,000. In addition to this, the premium 3D models of GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. are priced between $1,40,000 to $2,75,000. Therefore, the high cost of breast imaging systems is a major concern for end-users, which is predicted to hinder the growth of the breast imaging devices market over the forecast period.
Major players operating in the breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment.
For instance, in March 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a company operating in breast imaging devices based in Germany launched a new software solution Mammovista B.smart that works on AI technology and boosts the breast image reading process, tracks, and analyses the workflow. It has features such as it reduces the loading time and helping the radiologist in reading the number of patient databases.
In June 2019, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based innovative medical technology company focused on improving women's health and well-being through early treatment and diagnosis, announced the acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine for an amount of $85 million.
With the acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc. aims to gain entry into cart-based breast ultrasound technology used to screen women with dense breast tissue. SuperSonic Imagine is a France-based company specialized in ultrasound medical imaging including breast imaging devices.
