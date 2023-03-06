MEDIA ADVISORY: Enough Is Enough event to feature Amazon Labor Union Founder and President, Chris Smalls

TORONTO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Smalls, founder and president of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), will be the keynote speaker at the Ontario Federation of Labour’s Toronto & York Region launch of Enough Is Enough , a campaign to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in Ontario.



The event, taking place on Friday, March 10 at York University, is being hosted in collaboration with the Toronto and York Region Labour Council, York Federation of Students, Justice for Workers, and Gig Workers United. This will be Chris’s first trip to Canada, after he recently travelled to the UK to share solidarity with striking workers.

Topics of discussion will include: fighting for higher wages, decent work, and the need for unionization – especially for those workers not yet in unions.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Accolade East 102, York University, Keele Campus

Learn more: https://ofl.ca/event/eie-toronto-york-region-launch/

