FourKites and Spotos Join Forces to Bring Real-time Supply Chain Visibility to European Shippers

CHICAGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced it will bring its network of end-to-end, real-time supply chain data to Spotos’ European customers. German-based Spotos offers a digital freight forwarding platform that gives shippers access to a wide network of carriers across Europe.



The partnership can give Spotos’ customers up-to-the-minute predictive estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and real-time status updates for their shipments at any time, anywhere in Europe, whether in transit or at rest. With these advanced insights provided by FourKites, Spotos’ customers can reduce dwell and detention costs while optimizing their network as shippers look to manage their costs better.

“Our mission is to revolutionize traditional freight exchange by enabling the best transparency, simplicity and accessibility for small and medium shippers,” said Šarūnas Stanislovėnas, founder and CEO of Spotos. “Now, thanks to FourKites' predictive insights, we will be able to provide our customers with ETAs that are more accurate and detailed than other available technologies could reliably deliver."

Spotos will also leverage FourKites’ carrier visibility platform, NIC-Place. This will give its customers access to granular data, including temperature tracking data for high-value transports, such as pharmaceuticals, fresh and frozen products, and electronic equipment throughout all parts of their fleet. With its proprietary Data Control Center (DCC), FourKites’ NIC-Place solution can provide a flexible and secure way for carriers to share supply chain data with customers, while giving them complete control of their business, their network and their data.

Spotos’ fully automated spot freight forwarding platform assures the highest-level service experience for small and medium-sized (SMB) shippers, regardless of their order volume or frequency. FourKites’ offering — powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning — will integrate with Spotos’ platform to extend visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and more.

Visibility across the entire supply chain network is crucial for SMB customers shipping high-value goods. By leveraging FourKites’ market-leading data network, Spotos customers can dynamically react to changes in plans and make more informed decisions in real time. In addition, FourKites will fuel insights that drive smarter operational planning and uncover new opportunities for operational efficiencies and cost savings.

“We’re delighted to team up with Spotos to ensure their customers can seamlessly track their freight in one unified platform,” said Marc Boileau, FourKites’ Senior Vice President of Sales, Network & Operations EMEA. “With FourKites, Spotos gets the most advanced tracking features for true end-to-end visibility, giving them a single pane of glass solution and the industry’s most accurate predictive ETAs for every shipment.”

“We’re excited about our partnership with FourKites,” continued Stanislovėnas. “FourKites has proven itself to be a true partner that has our best interests at heart and is always striving to do what’s right for our business and our customers.”

About FourKites

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

About Spotos

Spotos revolutionized the old-school logistics industry, combining it with cutting-edge innovation, customer-oriented design, and a futuristic vision. It offers shippers access to a wide network of carriers across the EU region. The platform powertrain includes data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Media Contacts

Marianna Vyridi

Big Valley Marketing for FourKites

(650) 468-3263

mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a839b9a-cadc-437b-a0fb-4a9416df1a68