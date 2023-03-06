Golden Tag Announces $9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing in Connection with the La Parrilla Acquisition

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: GOG) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts (each a “Subscription Receipt”) for gross proceeds of CAD$9.0 million (the “Offering”).

This Offering is being completed in connection with the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango State, Mexico (“La Parrilla”) (as more fully described in the press release dated December 7, 2022 available at www.SEDAR.com).

The Offering

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue 45,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of CAD$0.20 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive one unit of the Company (a “Unit”) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Receipt Agreement (as defined below). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD$0.34 per Common Share (in accordance with TSXV Corporate Finance Policy 4.1) for a period of 36 months from the date of the exchange of the Subscription Receipts.

As part of the Offering, First Majestic Silver Corp. (“FMS”) will subscribe for US$2.7 million of Subscription Receipts.

Subscription Receipt Agreement

The Subscription Receipts will be created and issued pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”) to be entered into between a subscription receipt agent and the Company. The Escrow Release Conditions will be set forth in the Subscription Receipt Agreement and will provide that if the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before the Release Deadline, then the Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled and the subscription receipt agent shall distribute the escrowed funds to the holders of the Subscription Receipts, together with their pro rata share of interest earned thereon.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be held in escrow pending satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including all conditions to the closing of the Transaction (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). Upon satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of the Escrow Release Conditions on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on August 15, 2023, or such later date as may be determined in accordance with the Subscription Receipt Agreement (the “Release Deadline”) each Subscription Receipt will be exchanged for one Unit (subject to adjustment in certain events). The Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to: (i) the approval of the Company’s shareholders as a result of the Transaction creating a new control person; (ii) the receipt of all necessary consents, approvals and authorizations (including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the Mexican Antitrust Commission) for the Transaction; (iii) the completion of the Offering for gross proceeds of CAD$9.0 million; and (iv) other conditions which are customary for a transaction of this type.

Other Information Regarding the Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund drilling and exploration programs at La Parrilla, holding costs, technical work for restart, transaction costs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Subscription Receipts will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one-day hold period from the date of closing.

The Company may pay finders’ fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSXV.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the completion of documentation and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: 416-504-2024

greg.mckenzie@goldentag.ca

