New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market to Reach $167.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) estimated at US$36.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$167.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.9% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$129.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.9% CAGR



The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)

- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

- AT&T, Inc.

- Avaya, Inc.

- BlackBerry Ltd.

- Cerner Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Citrix Systems, Inc.

- Globo PLC

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

- IBM Corporation

- iPass, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- MobileIron, Inc.

- Nokia Corporation

- Nokia Corporation

- Panasonic Corporation of North America

- SAP SE

- SOTI, Inc.

- Symantec Corporation

- Verizon Enterprise Solutions

- Vmware, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

Government and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

Government and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

Government and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

Government and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

Government and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing,

Government and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) by Organization Size -

Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise Mobility

Management (EMM) by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________