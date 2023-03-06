Injection Moulding Machine Market to Reach $64B with Rising Demand for Plastic Products

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following are some interesting points from a new IndexBox report on the global injection moulding machine market.



Market Analysis

According to the report, the global injection moulding machine market is expected to reach $64B by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The expansion will be attributed to the rising demand for plastic products from various end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods.

These machines are used in various industries for the mass production of identical plastic parts with good dimensional accuracy. Injection moulding is a popular manufacturing process due to its versatile design and capability to produce high-precision articles. The global injection moulding machine market is highly consolidated, with the top five vendors accounting for a market share of over 80%.

Asia-Pacific is projected to see the highest market growth in the coming decade due to the rapid industrialization and urbanisation in China and India . It should be followed by North America and Europe .

Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand for plastic products. The need for such articles soars globally, and injection moulding machines are used to produce a variety of them. The popularity of electric injection moulding equipment is surging due to its energy efficiency and lower operating costs. Injection moulding machines are constantly evolving with new technological advances, which makes them more user-friendly. Increasing government support around the world encourages the use of this equipment. Stringent environmental regulations are forcing manufacturers to use environmentally-friendly machine types.



Market Challenges

High initial cost. Injection moulding machines are expensive, which makes them inaccessible to small and medium-sized businesses. Complex operations and limited availability of skilled labour. Exploiting an injection moulding machine requires a high level of technical expertise, which can be challenging for inexperienced operators. Moreover, qualified workers are in short supply in many countries, which makes it difficult to find appropriate personnel. High energy consumption. Injection moulding machines are energy-intensive, which can lead to high operating costs. Limited product range. This restricts their applications in certain industries.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Engel Austria GmbH, Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Milacron Holdings Corp., Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., KraussMaffei Group GmbH, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., JSW Plastics Machinery, Inc.

