DC-DC converter Global Market Report 2023

The global dc-dc converter market grew from $10.24 billion in 2022 to $11.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The dc-dc converter market is expected to grow to $18.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The DC-DC converter market consists of sales of step-down (buck) converters, step-up (boost) converters, flyback converters, and forward converters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



DC-DC converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that convert high-frequency switching and switching noise into regulated DC voltages using inductors, transformers, and capacitors.This converter outputs a distinct DC voltage from a DC input voltage.



As its name suggests, it only functions with sources of direct current (DC) and not with sources of alternating current (AC). It is used to effectively generate a regulated voltage from a potentially poorly controlled source to a potentially variable load.



North America was the largest region in the DC-DC converter market in 2022. The regions covered in the DC-DC converter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in the DC-DC converter market are isolated DC-DC converters and non-isolated DC-DC converters.The isolated DC-DC converters are used to break up ground loops, separating the noise-sensitive areas of a circuit from the noise sources.



In terms of DC/DC converters, isolation refers to galvanic isolation, which denotes the absence of a direct metallic or conduction path between two components of the circuit.In order for the circuit to function properly or safely or both, there must always be isolation between the input stage and the output stage.



The different input voltages include 3v-14v, 15v-35v, 36v-75v, and > 75v and involve several output powers such as 0.25w-250w, 250w-500w, 500w-1000w, and > 1000w. The various end-use industries include consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, IT and telecommunication, aerospace and defense, railways, energy and power, and others.



Increasing power consumption is expected to propel the growth of the DC-DC converter market going forward.The quantity of energy utilized per unit of time is known as power consumption.



Power use is a significant factor in digital systems.DC-DC converters are typically used to quickly control the supply voltage of the output stage to a predetermined value.



It simply needs to be maintained high enough to supply the load with a stimulating current without saturating. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a US-based principal agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, total U.S. electricity consumption in 2021 was about 3.93 trillion kWh, with around 3.79 trillion kWh of power sold at retail in 2021, accounting for 97% of all electricity use. Therefore, increasing power consumption is driving the demand for the DC-DC converter market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the DC-DC converter market.Major companies operating in the DC-DC converter market are developing innovative products to reinforce their position.



For instance, in September 2022, Rohm Semiconductor, a Japan-based electronic parts manufacturer introduced the BD9S402MUF-C, a new buck DC/DC converter IC with integrated MOSFET (switching regulator) for use in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and entertainment systems in cars, which incorporate more sophisticated onboard sensors and cameras. The new BD9S402MUF-C is incorporated with patented QuiCurTM high-speed load response technology, enabling steady operation at a market-leading 30mV (measured conditions: 5V input voltage, 1.2V output voltage, 44F output capacitance, load current variation 0 to 2A/2s) and translates to a 25% decrease in output voltage fluctuation compared to industry-leading standard products with equivalent functionality, which makes it perfect for use in the newest ADAS with challenging power supply requirements that demand stable operation within 5% even with low voltage output.

In October 2020, BorgWarner Inc., a US-based supplier of engineered components and systems, acquired Delphi Technologies for a deal amount of $ 3.3 billion. With the acquisition, BorgWarner would strengthen its power electronics and electronics product scale and capabilities, positioning it as a leader in electrified propulsion systems that are well-suited to capitalize on future propulsion migration. Delphi Technologies is a UK-based company that develops DC-DC converters and inverters.



The countries covered in the DC-DC converter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



