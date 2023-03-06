New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $45.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women’s Health Therapeutics estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2022-2030. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Infertility segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.4% CAGR
The Women’s Health Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Women’s Health Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hormonal Infertility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hormonal Infertility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hormonal Infertility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Polycystic Ovary
Syndrome by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endometriosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Endometriosis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contraceptives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Contraceptives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Menopause by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Menopause by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Menopause by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary
Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women’s
Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics by
Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
AUSTRALIA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: India Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics
by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic
Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s
Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Women’s
Health Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal
Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
BRAZIL
Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
MEXICO
Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal
Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,
Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,
Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,
Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,
Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic
Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $45.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW