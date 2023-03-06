New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market to Reach $45.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Women’s Health Therapeutics estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2022-2030. Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hormonal Infertility segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.4% CAGR



The Women’s Health Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- AstraZeneca

- Bayer AG

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- CooperSurgical, Inc.

- Eli Lilly and Company

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Mylan N.V.

- Novartis AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Women’s Health Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hormonal Infertility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hormonal Infertility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hormonal Infertility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Polycystic Ovary

Syndrome by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Endometriosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Endometriosis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Endometriosis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contraceptives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Contraceptives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Menopause by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Menopause by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Menopause by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary

Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Women’s

Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics by

Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



INDIA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: India Historic Review for Women’s Health Therapeutics

by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic

Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Women’s

Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Women’s

Health Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal

Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ARGENTINA

Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



BRAZIL

Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



MEXICO

Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal

Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,

Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Postmenopausal Osteoporosis,

Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis,

Contraceptives, Menopause and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Women’s Health

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility,

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives,

Menopause and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Women’s Health Therapeutics by Application -

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Polycystic

Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033314/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________