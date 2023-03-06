Ceramic Coatings Market Size to Surpass $13.95 Billion by 2028 - Rise with Steller CAGR 6% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Oxide Coatings, Carbide Coatings, Nitride Coatings, and Others), Technology (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition, and Others), Application (Transportation and Automotive, Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography. Ceramic Coatings Market is driven by rising demand for automobiles and high usage of ceramic coatings in the automotive industry





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Ceramic Coatings Market

: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017380/





Global Ceramic Coatings Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 9.82 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 13.95 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Geography Global Ceramic Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00017380/





Rising Demand in Various End-Use Industries

Ceramic coatings have wide range of applications in transportation, aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare industries. In the aerospace & defense industry, ceramic coatings are used on the components of aircrafts as they provide strong protection against heat, wear and tear, and friction, thereby minimizing the maintenance costs. Therefore, ceramic coatings are expected to witness immense demand in the aerospace & defense industry. Ceramic coatings also provide deep gloss to the automobiles and forms a hydrophobic layer on car paints, which provides protection against extreme weather conditions, scratches, UV rays, stains, and heat. Ceramic coatings increase the overall lifespan of an automobile and are cost effective. Furthermore, ceramic coatings avoid the use of waxes due to the formation of smooth, glossy layer on the car’s metal surface. Thus, the rising demand for ceramic coatings from various end-use industries is significantly driving the market growth.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017380/





Asia Pacific held the largest share of the ceramic coatings market in 2021. The rapidly growing automotive industry in the region is one of the significant factors driving the market growth. In countries such as China, India, and Japan, there is a massive demand for automobiles due to rising population, increasing disposable income, and changing consumer lifestyle. Ceramic coatings are used as a protective coating on automobile parts such as windows and doors to protect the surface from corrosion, ultraviolet rays damage, extreme weather, and damage from acids and alkalis. Thus, the rising demand for automobiles and high usage of ceramic coatings in the automotive industry are the significant factors driving the ceramic coatings market.





Ceramic Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Keronite Group; Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.; E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company; APS Materials, Inc.; Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.; Aremco Products Inc.; Nasiol Nano Coatings; Ultramet; Morgan Technical Ceramics; and Saint-Gobain SA are among the key players operating in the ceramic coatings market. These companies are adopting various strategies such as product innovation, expansion, collaboration, and merger & acquisition to expand their customer base and cater to emerging market trends. In November 2021, 3M India launched a ceramic coating for the Indian automotive and paints industry. The product helps to enrich paint gloss and shine for a durable and polished look for car owners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Such products are expected to gain immense traction among the consumers, driving the market growth.





Speak to Research Expert - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00017380





Ceramic Coatings Market: Segmental Overview



Based on type, the ceramic coatings market is segmented into oxide coatings, carbide coatings, nitride coatings, and others. The oxide coatings segment held the largest share of the ceramic coatings market in 2021. Oxides are an affordable alternative to other coatings such as nitride and carbide. Oxide coatings are usually used in the steel-making industry for spraying on refractory bricks, chimneys, guide bars, pumps, and bearings owing to its strong resistance to heat and abrasion. Oxide coating is extensively used in the oil & gas industry on mud rotors, pump sleeves, MWD equipment, and valve components. Rising applications of oxide coatings across various end-use industries is driving the segment’s growth.

Based on end-use industry, the ceramic coatings market is segmented into transportation and automotive, energy, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Ceramic coatings are witnessing high demand in the healthcare industry due to the robust nature of ceramic. Ceramics can survive extreme stresses, temperatures, nuclear radiation, or highly aggressive chemicals. Ceramic coatings are generally used in hip and knee replacements and dental restorations. They are also used for manufacturing medical implants due to better corrosion resistance than metal and can withstand body fluids. Ceramic coatings also reduce the risk of implants loosening and revision. These factors are driving the demand for ceramic coatings in the healthcare industry. Based on end-use industry, the ceramic coatings market is segmented into transportation and automotive, energy, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Ceramic coatings are witnessing high demand in the healthcare industry due to the robust nature of ceramic. Ceramics can survive extreme stresses, temperatures, nuclear radiation, or highly aggressive chemicals. Ceramic coatings are generally used in hip and knee replacements and dental restorations. They are also used for manufacturing medical implants due to better corrosion resistance than metal and can withstand body fluids. Ceramic coatings also reduce the risk of implants loosening and revision. These factors are driving the demand for ceramic coatings in the healthcare industry.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Ceramic Coatings Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017380/





Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ceramic Coatings Market

Before the onset of COVID-19, the ceramic coatings market was mainly driven by rising demand for robust and effective coating materials in automotive, aerospace, transportation, and healthcare industries. After the outbreak, various industries including the chemicals & materials industry witnessed unprecedented challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The aviation industry suffered serious disruptions due to the bans imposed by various countries on international travel, which in turn compelled enterprises to temporarily suspend their collaboration and partnership plans in the initial phases of the pandemic. The pandemic also disturbed the global supply chains, creating a significant shortage of raw materials. This created a demand and supply gap and severely impacted the profitability of large- and small-scale ceramic coating manufacturers. Due to lockdowns and travel bans, the demand for automobiles also dropped, which, in turn, hampered the ceramic coatings market growth.

In 2021, the marketplace witnessed growth as governments of various countries announced relaxation in several restrictions including lockdowns and manufacturing unit shutdowns. The manufacturers resumed their operations at full capacity, which helped them in overcoming the demand and supply gap. Many manufacturers expanded their production capacities to meet the rising demand for ceramic coatings, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Packaging Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, UV-curable, BPA free, Soft touch UV-curable); Substrate (Metal, Rigid plastic, Glass, Liquid cartons, Paper-based containers, Flexible packaging, Others); Application (Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps and Closures, Aerosols and Tubes, Industrial packaging, Promotional packaging, Specialty packaging); End-User (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Automotive components) and Geography



Diamond Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Physical Vapor Deposition); Substrate (Metal, Ceramic, Composite, Others); Application (Electrical and Electronics, Biomedical, Industrial, Automotive, Others.) and Geography

Glass Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Low-E coatings, Solar control coatings, Self-cleaning coatings); Technology (Spray pyrolysis, Powder spray, Chemical vapor deposition (CVD), Physical vapor deposition (PVD), Sputter coating, Sol-gel coating, Thermal evaporation coating); End User (Automotive, Aviation, Building and construction) and Geography

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material (Silver, Copper, Titanium Dioxide, and Others) and Application (Medical, HVAC, Mold Remediation, Building and Construction, Foods and Beverages, and Others)

Paints and Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy Resin, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Polyester, Others); Technology (Water-Based Technology, Solvent-Based Technology, High Solids, Powder Coating, Others); End-Use Industry (Architectural, Automotive, Transportation, Packaging, Others) and Geography

Ceramic Adhesives Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Cement-based, Epoxy, Acrylic, Others), by Applications (Building & Construction, Dental, Others), and Geography

Nanocoatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Anti-Corrosive Coatings, Self-Cleaning, Anti-Microbial, Others); End Use (Construction, Food and Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive, Others) and Geography

Glass Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Low-E coatings, Solar control coatings, Self-cleaning coatings); Technology (Spray pyrolysis, Powder spray, Chemical vapor deposition (CVD), Physical vapor deposition (PVD), Sputter coating, Sol-gel coating, Thermal evaporation coating); End User (Automotive, Aviation, Building and construction) and Geography

Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder-Based); Application (Construction, Transportation, General Industrial, Others) and Geography

Self Cleaning Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic); Application (Residential Construction, Non-residential Construction, Solar Panels, Automotive, Others) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/ceramic-coatings-market