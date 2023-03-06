Methanol Market to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.93 reaching USD 40.58 Bn by 2029

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a Material & Chemical business research firm has published a report on the “ Methanol Market ”. The total market opportunity for Methanol Market was USD 27.11Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.93 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 40.58 Bn by 2029. As per the report, the global Blue Hydrogen Market was dominated by the Europe region in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.



Methanol Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Methanol Market provides an overview of the market structure and the competitive landscape prevailing in the industry. Key insights provided in the report include the major divers of the market along with its various applications. The market size and growth rate are presented in the report that is estimated using a bottom-up approach.

For a competitive landscape of the Methanol Market, key players in the market are listed for the analysis. Along with key competitors, new entrants in the Methanol Market are also included in the report for a comprehensive research. Growth indicators such as the revenue generated, credit ratings, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical presence are taken into account for conducting the analysis.

The regional analysis of the Methanol Market is conducted at local, regional and global level to gain insights into the market share dominance, market penetration and the lucrative opportunities in various regions. A segment-wise analysis of the report is conducted by dividing the market based on Feedstock, Derivatives, Sub-Derivatives, End-User. For the analysis of the Methanol Market, data is collected using primary and secondary research. Econometric models and research tools are used in the analysis. SWO, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis was used to analyse the factors affecting the Methanol Market growth.

Methanol Market Overview

Methanol, also known as Methyl alcohol is an organic chemical and simplest aliphatic alcohol, with formula CH3OH. Methanol is a colorless, flammable liquid with a distinctive odor. It is used in automotive industry and consumer products including antifreeze, solvents, fuels and as a feedstock in manufacturing of other chemicals. The growing demand from the automotive and construction industry is expected to drive the Methanol market growth over the forecast period.

Methanol Market Dynamics

Use of petrochemicals in end-use industries such as automotive and construction have been witnessing a rise. There are immense applications of methanol in day-to-day products which are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period. Use of Methanol for the production of chemicals such as acetic acid and formaldehyde, in manufacturing of foams, windshield washer fluids and plywood subfloors are the factors expected to influence the Methanol Market growth. Production of olefins from methanol, use of methyl alcohol as a precursor in adhesives, plastics, textiles, and insulation material are expected to fuel the Methanol Market growth.

Detrimental effect of Methanol as solvent, alternative fuel source and pesticide, also it naturally occurs in foods, fruits, and human body, which causes poisoning, which is expected to restrain the Methanol Market growth. Consumption of Methanol can lead to blindness, accumulation of acid in blood and death. Increasing demand of Ethanol and Bioethanol over Methanol, however, is expected to restrain the market growth.

Methanol Market Regional Insights

The Methanol Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the market is expected majorly due to the shifting consumer preference towards sustainable fuels in the region. The demand for methanol is high in China, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries because of the growing chemical construction, automotive and electronics industries. The regional Methanol Market is majorly growing because China is the largest producer of methanol in the world.

The Methanol Market in the North America region is also expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major key manufacturers in the region. This growth of the market is also expected because of the high demand for fuelling applications like fuel blending and the production of green fuels.

Methanol Market Segmentation

By Feedstock:

Coal

Natural Gas

Others



By Derivatives:

Gasoline

MTO/MTP

Formaldehyde

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Acetic Acid

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Biodiesel

Others



By Sub-Derivatives:

Gasoline additives

Olefins

UF/PF resins

VAM

Polyacetals

MDI

PTA

Acetate Esters

Acetic anhydride

Fuels

By End-User:

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Appliances

Paints & Coatings

Insulation

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging (PET bottles)

Solvents



Methanol Market Key Competitors include:

Atlantic Methanol Production Company

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Methanex Corporation

Methanol Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

SABIC

Zagros Petrochemical Company

HELM AG

Southern Chemical Corporation

PETRONAS

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd.

Metafrax Chemicals

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company

Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Key questions answered in the Methanol Market are:

What is Methanol?

What is the current growth rate of the Methanol Market?

Who are the key players in the Methanol Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Methanol Market?

Who held the largest market share in Methanol Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Methanol Market?

What are the opportunities for the Methanol Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Methanol Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Methanol Market t?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Methanol Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of the market by Feedstock, Derivatives, Sub-Derivatives, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

