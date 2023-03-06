Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 27, 2023 to Friday March 3, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)273,263 4,624,483,231
27 February 202314415,956.18062,297,690
28 February 202316016,221.50002,595,440
1 March 2023- - -
2 March 202315016,810.20002,521,530
3 March 202318016,723.50003,010,230
Total 27-3 March Friday634 10,424,890
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*67316,442.735411,065,961
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)87,682 1,311,219,199
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)274,570 4,645,974,082
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,180,664 20,944,856,813
27 February 202356816,199.88569,201,535
28 February 202364016,482.882810,549,045
1 March 2023- - -
2 March 202360017,071.008310,242,605
3 March 202372016,962.402812,212,930
Total 27-3 March Friday2,528 42,206,115
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,02816,695.409533,858,291
Bought from the Foundation*64016,695.251710,684,961
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)351,884 5,367,648,163
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,185,860 21,031,606,180

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 242,738 A shares and 1,052,635 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.92% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 9 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 9