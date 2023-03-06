Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 27, 2023 to Friday March 3, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|273,263
|4,624,483,231
|27 February 2023
|144
|15,956.1806
|2,297,690
|28 February 2023
|160
|16,221.5000
|2,595,440
|1 March 2023
|-
|-
|-
|2 March 2023
|150
|16,810.2000
|2,521,530
|3 March 2023
|180
|16,723.5000
|3,010,230
|Total 27-3 March Friday
|634
|10,424,890
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|673
|16,442.7354
|11,065,961
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|87,682
|1,311,219,199
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|274,570
|4,645,974,082
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,180,664
|20,944,856,813
|27 February 2023
|568
|16,199.8856
|9,201,535
|28 February 2023
|640
|16,482.8828
|10,549,045
|1 March 2023
|-
|-
|-
|2 March 2023
|600
|17,071.0083
|10,242,605
|3 March 2023
|720
|16,962.4028
|12,212,930
|Total 27-3 March Friday
|2,528
|42,206,115
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,028
|16,695.4095
|33,858,291
|Bought from the Foundation*
|640
|16,695.2517
|10,684,961
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|351,884
|5,367,648,163
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,185,860
|21,031,606,180
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 242,738 A shares and 1,052,635 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.92% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 March 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 9 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 9