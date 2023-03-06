English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

6 March 2023 at 3.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Uki Lammi

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lammi, Uki

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aktia Bank plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20230303121132_136

Transaction date: 2023-03-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 406 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 406 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Central media

www.aktia.com

