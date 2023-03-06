English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

March 6, 2023, at 3 p.m.







Aspo Oyj – Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Procurator-Holding Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Salla Pöyry

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 26692/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-03-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.06 EUR





Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO





For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

