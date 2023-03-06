NUS Medicine implements Olink technology to accelerate precision medicine through next-generation proteomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) has launched the NUS Medicine Protein Biomarker Discovery Core Facility, which will provide the Olink® Explore 3072, Olink® Explore 1536, Olink® Target 96 and Target 48, and the recently launched Olink® Flex platforms. These solutions for advanced protein biomarker research range from high-plex, high throughput discovery to more targeted biomarker studies. The launch of this core facility at NUS Medicine strengthens Olink’s presence in the South Asia Pacific region, offering its highly innovative proteomics technologies to a wider audience.



The Olink technology allows for high throughput screening and detection of large numbers of proteins in small amounts of biological samples, such as blood plasma and saliva, which could potentially be protein biomarkers for disease. Based at NUS Medicine, the core facility will support researchers and scientists from NUS and the industry, both locally and globally in their understanding of disease, as well as the effects and outcomes of treatment. This also empowers pharmaceutical companies to better understand the mode of action and dose selection of new drugs, and to follow up on their clinical trials.

“With the NUS Medicine Protein Biomarker Discovery Core Facility we can support the local and regional research communities and empower researchers to seek a more comprehensive understanding of the biology and the pathophysiology of a disease. We welcome Olink as our primary proteomics partner in Singapore - their cutting-edge technology will provide detailed and comprehensive proteomics data covering all major biological pathways and processes,” said Prof Chong Yap Seng, Lien Ying Chow Professor in Medicine, Dean, NUS Medicine.

Another focus of the Facility will be support of population health studies, which are gaining interest and attraction from the pharmaceutical industry globally. Singapore is uniquely placed with its diverse ethnicities and highly developed research infrastructure, as well as widespread global collaborations. The core facility will be utilizing the Olink technology for a broad range of projects in the fields of heart failure, stroke, diabetes, healthy aging, mother and child, cancer and infectious disease, as well as in large cohort studies. The technology will enhance patient stratification, better diagnosis and disease management, and supports novel drug development with the prospect of new tests and treatments which will benefit Singapore.

“This relationship between Olink and the prestigious Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, demonstrates our efforts to invest in this part of Asia, focusing on technology and knowledge transfer to the Singaporean scientific community,” said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia and Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics. “There is an unmet need for population health research based on a more local and diverse ethnicity. We are convinced that using our platforms will fundamentally help local research teams to meet their goals more effectively, accelerating research in areas such as the understanding of disease, more efficient and safer drug development, and enablement of earlier and more accurate diagnoses of disease.”

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About the NUS Medicine Protein Biomarker Discovery Core Facility

The NUS Medicine Protein Biomarker Discovery Core Facility aims to support the local and regional research community and empower all researchers working on proteomic biomarker discovery within NUS, as well as academic and industry partners in Singapore and overseas, to have a more comprehensive understanding of the biology and the pathophysiology of a disease.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.