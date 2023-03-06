Infinera and Corning Achieve World-record 400G Transmission Across 2,400 Kilometers with Infinera’s ICE-X QSFP-DD Coherent Pluggable

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today a record-breaking achievement of delivering a 400-gigabits-per-second (400G) single-wavelength transmission with Infinera’s ICE-X 400G QSFP-DD intelligent coherent pluggable solution across 2,400 kilometers (km) of Corning’s TXF® optical fiber. The transmission distance achieved in this trial is twice the previous record.



The success of the 400G transmission demonstration by Infinera and Corning Incorporated highlights the wide range of applications that can be addressed with this cost-effective and power-efficient solution, better enabling network operators to meet growing bandwidth demands.

The demonstration featured Infinera’s ICE-X 400G intelligent coherent pluggable solution hosted in UfiSpace’s 400G disaggregated core and edge routers across 2,400 km of Corning’s TXF fiber, an ultra-low-loss, silica-core fiber with large effective area. The demonstration leveraged the advanced features supported by Infinera’s line of ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables, including integrated system-level intelligence, programmable modulation, tuneable baud rate, efficient spectrum utilization, and 0 dBm launch power.

“This achievement underscores the value of Infinera’s fully vertically integrated and highly programmable line of ICE-X pluggables,” said Robert Maher, Infinera CTO. “It also highlights the value of integrated system-level intelligence in enabling industry-leading point-to-point ZR+ performance even when deployed in third-party elements. ICE-X enables network operators to leverage cost-efficient and power-efficient pluggable solutions across a broad range of network applications without sacrificing performance, manageability, or network resiliency.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Infinera once again to prove how combined leading-edge technologies can work together to maximize capacity and reach,” said Sharon Bois, division vice president, product line and marketing, Corning Optical Fiber and Cable. “Our TXF fiber enables network operators to transmit more data over longer distances and help connect the unconnected, all while lowering their overall network costs.”

Corning and Infinera will demonstrate this industry-leading data transmission at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC) March 7-9 in San Diego, California. The demonstration will take place in Infinera’s booth (#4126) using Infinera’s ICE-X 400G XR intelligent pluggables hosted in UfiSpace’s 400G disaggregated core and edge router over 2,400 km of Corning® TXF® optical fiber.

