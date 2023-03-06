Axcient Promotes Tim Sheahen to Senior Vice President of Global Sales

DENVER, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the promotion of Tim Sheahen to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Sales. In his new role, Sheahen is responsible for worldwide sales and sales operations, business development strategies, and distribution relationships. He will focus on providing direction, leadership, and resources to the sales team to enable Axcient’s partners. Sheahen reports to Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient.



“In 2022, Axcient achieved our strongest growth in over five years, and with Tim’s continued leadership, we expect to accelerate that momentum in 2023,” said Mathews. “Tim is well known by MSPs for building high-performing teams and strong partner relationships. Axcient partners consistently choose us for that commitment to their success, and our award-winning Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions deliver greater security, reduced downtime, and lower Total Cost of Ownership.”

Axcient x360Recover reduces business risk and improves security with a comprehensive and cost-effective BCDR solution designed specifically for MSPs and their small to medium-sized business (SMB) clients. The company is fully dedicated to the MSP channel, providing solutions that Protect Everything™ for their partners. With Axcient innovations, MSPs can consolidate redundant technologies with a single, easy-to-use solution that provides full business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities for most of their use cases with dramatically less overhead and complexity.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Axcient’s global sales organization and deliver even better results for our partners,” said Sheahen. “Data loss and downtime can jeopardize a business, and the risk of threats like ransomware is only growing. Axcient is solving MSPs' biggest challenges with faster recovery times, exceptional ease of use, and unmatched economics. Over 3,500 MSPs are succeeding with Axcient, and we will continue the momentum in 2023.”

