Simris Alg ab Signs Partnership Agreement With Lonza Ltd to Promote Its Adc Payload Technology

Strategic collaboration agreement to commercialize Simris’ novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) payload platform

Simris grants Lonza, as its Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner, the global exclusive rights to offer its ADC technology to biopharmaceutical companies

Simris will promote Lonza as its exclusive CDMO partner to customers interested in licensing its technology

Stockholm, Sweden, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simris Alg AB (publ), a European biologics company focused on extracting high value biological active compounds from microalgae and cyanobacteria, today announced a framework collaboration agreement with Lonza Ltd, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, to commercialize Simris’ ADC payload platform.

With more than 210 novel ADC clinical trials started in 2022, the market for ADC medicines continues to develop in line with their recognition as effective, stable and reliable cancer therapeutics. Novel payloads with novel modes of action, such as those developed by Simris Biologics GmbH (formally known as Cyano Biotech GmbH and a company wholly owned by Simris Alg AB), show great promise as effective cancer therapeutics that could improve quality of life for cancer patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will integrate Simris’ ADC payload technology into the Lonza Bioconjugation Toolbox and will gain the exclusive right to offer the technology to new and existing customers seeking novel payloads to develop into ADC medicines. The Lonza Bioconjugation Toolbox comprises a range of tailored solutions for the technology selection, development, and manufacturing of bioconjugates to advance the development of novel bioconjugate-based therapies.

In return, Simris will promote Lonza to customers as its exclusive contract drug and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partner for services using its ADC technology.

Julian Read, CEO at Simris Alg AB, commented, “We are delighted that Lonza shares our confidence in the potential of our ADC payload technology. This strategic partnership will help Simris to reach new customers and Lonza’s market-leading capabilities as a CDMO increase the likelihood that our payloads will reach clinical use and thereby improve life quality for those unfortunate enough to suffer from cancer.”

Iwan Bertholjotti, Senior Director Commercial Development, Bioconjugates, Lonza Ltd, commented, “This new collaboration with Simris allows us to offer customers exclusive access to novel payloads derived from cyanobacterial natural products, as part of the Lonza Bioconjugation Toolbox. Our partnership with Simris enables us to advance the development of novel bioconjugates with the potential to transform cancer therapy and patient outcomes.”

About Simris Alg Ab (Publ)

Simris Alg is a biologics company identifying high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in skincare, nutrition, and biopharmaceuticals. The company sustainably grows microalgae and cyanobacteria on an industrial scale within its photobioreactor facility whereby conditions are optimized for production of these high-value compounds. Simris Alg's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664. Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

About Lonza

Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 16,000 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent that make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6,2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2,0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

This information is information that Simris Alg AB is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. This information was provided by the above contact person for publication on 2023-03-06 at 08:00 ET.