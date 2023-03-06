OrthoPediatrics Corp. Named One of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it was recently named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana. This is the 7th time the Company has been recognized by the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Due to the Company’s growth in recent years, they are now listed in the “Large Employer” category.



OrthoPediatrics President & CEO David Bailey commented, “I’m extremely proud of OrthoPediatrics and our entire team for being named one of the Best Places to Work for the 7th time! We take the feedback from this survey very seriously and look forward to this year’s results and continuing to advance our positive work environment. As we continue to evolve, grow, and improve as a company, our underlying cause and team spirit remains the same, helping children.”

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the participating employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures. The list includes up of 125 companies.

“The Best Places to Work in Indiana program is impactful because of the employee survey that helps all applicants improve their culture and productivity,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “We are excited to continue to make a profound impact helping the communities they serve.”

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and then published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine after the event.

