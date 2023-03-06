Phototransistor Market Set to Accelerate at 5.9% CAGR by 2031 Driven by Paradigm Shift in Automotive Sector, States Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - High demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is expected to spur the utilization of phototransistors. Advancements in optoelectronics technology are anticipated to bolster the phototransistor market size in the near future. The global phototransistor industry stood at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.



Surge in R&D in solar cells is ascribed to rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector in several countries. Incorporation of advanced phototransistors in thin film solar cells has fueled the market development in the past few years.

Fast pace of commercialization of thin film technology in solar cells is likely to bolster the usage of phototransistors. An example is the adoption of advanced phototransistors with high power conversion characteristic in perovskite solar cells. Moreover, energy transition from the existing non-renewable energy system to renewable energy system is likely to boost the development of perovskite solar cells, which is poised to positively influence the phototransistor market outlook.

Sizable investment by private players in the renewable energy sector in developed countries such as in North America is likely to accelerate the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

High Utilization of Surface -m ount Technology in Phototransistor s : Surface-mount technology has gained popularity for PCB assembly in the electronics manufacturing industry. In terms of package type, the surface-mount segment held major share of 66.2% of the phototransistor market in 2022. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate from 2023 to 2031.

Surge in Preference for Silicon Carbide Phototransistor in Several Applications : Among the various types of materials used in phototransistor, silicon carbide (SiC) is a prominent one. The segment accounted for major phototransistor market share in 2022, and is projected to hold its leading position during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Steady R&D spending on automotive technologies is a key factor likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Abundant utilization of phototransistors in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles globally is anticipated to propel the phototransistor industry.



Rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector is projected to boost commercialization of solar cells. This is poised to create attractive revenue opportunities for companies in the phototransistor market.



Attractive demand for energy-efficient phototransistors in vehicles is expected to augment the phototransistor market. These are gaining traction in electric mobility vehicles.



Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant revenue potential. The regional market is expected to be fueled by extensive R&D activities by several prominent consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Surge in demand for phototransistors in automotive and consumer electronics industries is expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, extensive utilization of automotive-grade phototransistors is anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific.

North America accounted for a major share of 29.2% in 2021. The market in the region is forecast to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Substantial demand for optoelectronics components in several end-use industries is projected to fuel the market.

Competition Landscape

The TMR study on the phototransistor market indicated that the landscape is fragmented. Several established players account for majority stake in the phototransistor industry.

Prominent companies in the phototransistor market are adopting the strategies of mergers and collaborations and product portfolio expansion. Key players operating in the market are Kingbright Company, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp, Toshiba India, TT Electronics, and Honeywell International Inc.

Phototransistor Market Segmentation

Material

Gallium Arsenide

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Antimonide

Silicon Carbide



Package Type

Surface Mount

Through Hole

End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Others (Research & Academia, Industrial, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



