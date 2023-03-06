New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426360/?utm_source=GNW

The global data center liquid cooling market grew from $2.71 billion in 2022 to $3.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow to $8.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.4%.



The data center liquid cooling market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing data center liquid cooling solutions such as direct-to-chip cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, and immersion cooling .The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The data center liquid cooling market also includes sales of cooling systems such as liquid-to-liquid, closed-loop dry systems, closed-loop dry systems with trim cooling, open-loop evaporative system, closed-loop evaporator system, and chilled water system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Data center liquid cooling refers to cooling technologies that are used to control the temperature of the data center.These data centers are cooled using a combination of air conditioning and immersion cooling to optimize energy consumption and allow the data center to operate at high availability and density.



The liquid-cooled system can reduce overall power consumption and improve power usage effectiveness in a data center facility.



North America was the largest region in the data center liquid cooling market in 2022.Asia-Pacifc is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the data center liquid cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of data center liquid cooling are single-phase cooling and two-phase cooling.Single-phase cooling refers to a one-phase cooling system to control the temperature of the data center facility.



In single-phase fluid states in liquid form that contact with system components and transfer the heat and cool in cooling distribution by the heat exchanger. The different components include solutions and services that offer solutions to hyperscale centers, enterprise types, colocation data centers, and other data centers in the telecom and IT, BFSI, research, energy, government and academia, healthcare, and other industries.



The increasing number of data centers and server density is expected to propel the growth of the data center liquid cooling market going forward.Data centers have become an integral part of business operations in enterprises due to their number of advantages in supporting the business in various aspects such as computation, data storage, network, business applications, and other functions for the smooth functioning of business operations.



Due to these advantages, there is an increase in the number of data centers and server density, ultimately raising the demand for liquid cooling systems.For instance, in September 2021, according to an article published by phoenixNAP, a US-based company offering progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions, technologies such as cloud services, virtualization and containerization, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchains, and edge computing require high processing power and high-density racks exceeding the traditional 2 to 5kW average.



With this increased demand for compute-intensive workloads, the average server density in enterprises and on-premises data centers has increased from 7.3 kW per rack in 2019 to 8.4 kW per rack in 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers and server density are driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center liquid cooling market.The demand for power in data centers is insatiable.



They require massive amounts of energy to run and cool their facilities.Recent advancements have witnessed the implementation of a computer room air handler (CRAH), which combines air and liquid cooling in the process.



This design allows a data center to preserve temperature, air distribution, and humidity in data centers.Major companies operating in the data center liquid cooling market are focused on developing advanced and better solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in May 2021, Super Micro Computer, Inc., a US-based information technology company, introduced a range of cost-effective liquid cooling solutions that enable applications to run with less jitter and at higher CPU frequencies. This liquid cooling solution can reduce data center power usage effectiveness (PUE) and total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 40% on power costs.



In March 2021, Wiwynn, a Taiwan-based company operating in the data center liquid cooling sector, partnered with LiquidStack.Through this partnership, Wiwynn intends to expand its data center liquid cooling product portfolio and form a solid alliance to enable the synergic advancement of next-generation cloud IT infrastructure designed for two-phase immersion cooling in data centers and edge computing (HPC).



LiquidStack is a US-based company operating in the data center liquid cooling market.



The countries covered in the data center liquid cooling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The data center liquid cooling market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides data center liquid cooling market statistics, including data center liquid cooling industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a data center liquid cooling market share, detailed data center liquid cooling market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the data center liquid cooling industry. This data center liquid cooling market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

