Asia Pacific Digital Experience Monitoring Market Report 2022: Requirement for Better End-user Experience Drives Demand

The APAC digital experience monitoring market is expected to grow from US$ 572.49 million in 2022 to US$ 1,508.10 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2028.

As more digital services go beyond firewalls and Application Performance Management (APM) becomes less cost-effective, end-user or digital experience monitoring (DEM) technologies will become increasingly popular.

Therefore, modern end-user experience monitoring solutions are specially built to monitor performance and availability from the user's perspective. Insurers utilize IoT to identify risk correctly, improve client interaction, and speed up and simplify the underwriting and claims process in the finance industry.



With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the APAC digital experience monitoring market at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market Segmentation



The APAC digital experience monitoring market is segmented into enterprise size, deployment type, end user, and country.

Based on enterprise size, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises dominated the market in 2022.

Based on deployment type, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, and others. The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on country, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. China dominated the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Requirement for Better End-user Experience

Acceptance of Cutting-edge Technologies

Market Restraints

Application Risk of Monitoring Systems

Market Opportunities

Maintenance of AI & IoT in Fintech business

Future Trends

EUEM overshadows APM

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $572.49 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1508.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AppDynamics LLC

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc

Catchpoint Systems, Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

Oracle Corporation

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

SAP SE

Lakeside Software, LLC

Aternity LLC.

Nexthink SA



