Asia Pacific Digital Experience Monitoring Market Report 2022: Requirement for Better End-user Experience Drives Demand

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Digital Experience Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC digital experience monitoring market is expected to grow from US$ 572.49 million in 2022 to US$ 1,508.10 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2028.
As more digital services go beyond firewalls and Application Performance Management (APM) becomes less cost-effective, end-user or digital experience monitoring (DEM) technologies will become increasingly popular.
Therefore, modern end-user experience monitoring solutions are specially built to monitor performance and availability from the user's perspective. Insurers utilize IoT to identify risk correctly, improve client interaction, and speed up and simplify the underwriting and claims process in the finance industry.
With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the APAC digital experience monitoring market at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market Segmentation
The APAC digital experience monitoring market is segmented into enterprise size, deployment type, end user, and country.
- Based on enterprise size, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises dominated the market in 2022.
- Based on deployment type, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2022.
- Based on end user, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, and others. The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2022.
- Based on country, the APAC digital experience monitoring market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. China dominated the market in 2022.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Requirement for Better End-user Experience
- Acceptance of Cutting-edge Technologies
Market Restraints
- Application Risk of Monitoring Systems
Market Opportunities
- Maintenance of AI & IoT in Fintech business
Future Trends
- EUEM overshadows APM
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$572.49 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1508.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market Landscape
5. APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Digital Experience Monitoring Market - APAC Market Analysis
7. APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size
8. APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market - By Deployment Type
9. APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market Analysis - By End User
10. APAC Digital Experience Monitoring Market - By Country Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AppDynamics LLC
- BMC Software, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc
- Catchpoint Systems, Inc.
- Dynatrace LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Micro Focus
- Oracle Corporation
- Riverbed Technology, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Lakeside Software, LLC
- Aternity LLC.
- Nexthink SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzd95f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment