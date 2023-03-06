Nexcella to Discuss Recent Positive NXC-201 Clinical Data In AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma at the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 14

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Nexcella Executive Chairman, and Gabriel Morris, Nexcella President, will discuss recent positive NXC-201 clinical data in AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.nexcella.com/roth2023 and on the Events & Presentations page located within the Investor Relations section of the Nexcella website at https://www.nexcella.com/IR for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, CAR-T NXC-201, is currently in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, with 50 patients treated as of Feb 27, 2023. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com.

About NXC-201

NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is a BCMA-targeted investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis. The design consists of a structurally differentiated CAR-T, with our proprietary BCMA-targeting CAR, which has demonstrated reduced toxicity in NEXICART-1, supporting investigating NXC-201 as an outpatient therapy.

As of the October 23, 2022 data cutoff, updated clinical data in 47 patients from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a portion of the NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of the novel, autologous, BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis (AL) showed:

Multiple Myeloma – 90% overall response rate (59% complete responses) for NXC-201 at the therapeutic dose in an ongoing 42-Patient Phase 1 expansion trial (Haematologica https://doi.org/10.3324/haematol.2022.281628 , 5th European CAR-T cell meeting https://www.nexcella.com/publications/ ) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. All patients treated with NXC-201 were triple-class refractory (to at least 1 immunomodulatory drug, 1 proteasome inhibitor and 1 anti-CD38 antibody).

The expected primary endpoint for a pivotal study of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is overall response rate.

AL Amyloidosis – 100% organ response rate, 100% complete responses (MRD negativity 10-5), published for NXC-201 in 5 relapsed/refractory patients (Clinical Cancer Research https://doi.org/10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-22-0637 , 5th European CAR-T cell meeting https://www.nexcella.com/publications/ ).

The expected primary endpoint for a pivotal study of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is overall response rate.

The expected therapeutic dose of NXC-201 (800 million CAR+T cells) has already been established as the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) for both multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis.

Additional information on NXC-201 clinical data as of October 23, 2022 is available here .

About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an ongoing Phase 1b/2, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis. The Phase 1b portion of the study has already established an expected recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 800 million CAR+T cells.

The expected primary endpoint for a pivotal study of NXC-201 will be overall response rate in multiple myeloma, and overall response rate in AL amyloidosis.

