Cascara Sagrada Extract Market to hit US$ 125 Million by 2033, says Persistence Market Research

New York:, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cascara Sagrada Market revenues were estimated at US$ 52.9 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 125 Million. Cascara Sagrada extract in the form of capsules is projected CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.



The extract obtained from cascara sagrada is in powder and liquid form. They are sold in the form of capsules online as well as offline platforms. However, in 2002, FDA banned cascara sagrada due to a lack of evidence of its use in constipation medication. Though it is available in stores as a dietary supplement. With changing food habits, constipation has become a common gastrointestinal condition. As they are available easily in stores without prescription their demand might see an increase.

They also have shown benefits as hair and skin products. It can be used effectively in hair products like hair oil and shampoo. Based on the findings of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery around 35 million men and 21 million women are suffering from some kind of hair loss in the United States.

Pollution, stressful life, and the use of hair products containing chemicals are the prominent factors causing hair loss. In recent years, with the increasing awareness regarding the beneficial effects of herbal products or chemical-free products, people are preferring them over other products containing chemicals. Thus, the hair and skin care product market can be a potential market for cascara sagrada extract.

Some potential opportunities in the Cascara Sagrada extract market include:

Increased demand for natural and organic products : Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for natural and organic alternatives to conventional medicines. Cascara Sagrada extract is a natural and organic product that can provide relief for digestive issues, making it a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.

: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for natural and organic alternatives to conventional medicines. Cascara Sagrada extract is a natural and organic product that can provide relief for digestive issues, making it a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. Growth of the nutraceutical industry : The nutraceutical industry, which includes dietary supplements and functional foods, is growing rapidly. Cascara Sagrada extract is used in many dietary supplements and functional foods as a natural laxative and for digestive health, making it an attractive ingredient for nutraceutical manufacturers.

: The nutraceutical industry, which includes dietary supplements and functional foods, is growing rapidly. Cascara Sagrada extract is used in many dietary supplements and functional foods as a natural laxative and for digestive health, making it an attractive ingredient for nutraceutical manufacturers. Increasing demand for weight loss products : Obesity is a major health issue worldwide, and there is a growing demand for weight loss products. Cascara Sagrada extract is known to promote weight loss by aiding in digestion and improving bowel movements, making it a potential ingredient for weight loss supplements.

: Obesity is a major health issue worldwide, and there is a growing demand for weight loss products. Cascara Sagrada extract is known to promote weight loss by aiding in digestion and improving bowel movements, making it a potential ingredient for weight loss supplements. Growing demand for herbal medicine: Traditional medicine is gaining popularity as consumers look for natural and holistic alternatives to conventional medicine. Cascara Sagrada extract has a long history of use in traditional medicine, and its natural laxative properties make it a popular choice for herbal medicine practitioners.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Cascara Sagrada Extract Market are Now Foods, Nutricargo LLC, Nature's way, Swanson Health Product, Jhactions Homoeo, Solaray, Nature's Sunshine Products, Oregon's Wild Harvest, Natural Factors, and Terravita.

One of the key developments in the market is:

• In September 2022, Swanson Health Products Inc. a vitamin and supplement brand collaborated with Pattern, a global e-commerce accelerator. Swanson’s aim in this partnership is to expand its business in the Chinese market. Swanson Health has selected pattern as a master distributor in China.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cascara Sagrada market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Cascara Sagrada in terms of

Form (Capsule, Powder, Liquid)

(Capsule, Powder, Liquid) Application (Dietary Supplements, Hair and Skin Care),

(Dietary Supplements, Hair and Skin Care), in terms of Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) – 2023 to 2033

