IndexBox Publishes Comprehensive Report on Global Nitric Acid Market: Forecast, Trends, and Insights till 2030

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a comprehensive report on the global nitric acid market, providing in-depth analysis, key insights, and market forecasts for the period of 2023-2030.



The report, titled "World - Nitric Acid and Sulphonitric Acids - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights," presents an overview of the global nitric acid market, including market size, trends, and growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with key opportunities and challenges for market players.

According to the report, the global nitric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, driven by the growing demand for fertilizers , the increasing use of nitric acid in the chemical industry , and the growing demand for explosives in the mining industry .

The report also provides key growth drivers and challenges for the nitric acid market, including the increasing demand for Nitric acid in the automotive industry, the growing popularity of Nitric acid-based cleaning agents, and the increasing focus on renewable energy sources. However, the market is also expected to face challenges from the stringent government regulations regarding the use of Nitric acid in the production of explosives and the increasing competition from other chemical compounds.

Key statistics presented in the report include the market size and forecast for the global Nitric acid market, along with key market trends, growth prospects, and challenges. The report also provides a list of the largest companies operating in the Nitric acid market, along with their market share and competitive landscape.

The largest companies operating in the Nitric acid market, according to the report, include CF Industries Holdings, Inc., OCI Nitrogen BV, Agrium Inc., Yara International ASA, and EuroChem Group AG.

The report is titled "World - Nitric Acid and Sulphonitric Acids - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights."

