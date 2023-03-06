Image Recognition Market to hit USD 88.52 Bn at a growth rate of 16 percent CAGR| Regional Insight

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication market research firm, based out of India, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Image Recognition Market “. The Image Recognition market size was valued at USD 29 Bn in 2021. The total Image Recognition Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 88.52 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 29 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 88.52 Bn CAGR 16 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 120 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered By Technology, Outlook, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13650

Image Recognition Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is an analysis on the Image Recognition Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For the better understanding of the global factors affecting the Image Recognition Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Image Recognition Market. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Image Recognition Market. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Image Recognition Market. Key players and new entrants in the Image Recognition Market are listed together. Demand and pricing analysis is conducted to understand changes in consumer behaviour and the risks for the forecast period that help plan production and costing of the Image Recognition.

The analysis aids new entrants understand the Image Recognition Market for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the Image Recognition market size in terms of value and volume by different segments of the product. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Image Recognition Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Image Recognition Market. Thus the report provides a detailed overview of the Image Recognition Market.

Image Recognition Market Overview

Ability of software to identify objects, places, people, and actions in images in context of machine vision is known as Image Recognition. Machine vision technology is used by computers in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition. It is a type of Artificial Intelligence programming able to assign high level label to an image by analyzing and interpreting the image pixel pattern.

Image Recognition Market Dynamics

Increasing popularity of AI-driven technologies and machine learning, which helps in business model transformations are expected to drive the Image Recognition market growth. Applications including computer vision, pattern recognition, machine vision, and many more are driven by Artificial Intelligence. Adoption of face recognition technology for surveillance purpose by many public and private sectors are expected to fuel the Image Recognition Market growth. Image Recognition technology is being used to search products online for purchase. Use of this technology by retail and e-commerce industries evolving face recognition solutions in BFSI industry are the factors expected to drive the Image Recognition Market growth.

Growing acceptance of AI and computer vision technology and local regulations are expected to restrain the Image Recognition Market growth. High installation cost of the Image Recognition system and lack of financial resources are factors expected to hamper the Image Recognition market growth.

Image Recognition Market Regional Insights

North America region dominated the Image Recognition market in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth in cloud-based streaming services in US and integration of artificial intelligence & mobile computing platforms are expected to influence the regional Image Recognition market growth. Demand for car obstacle detection technologies in the region is expected to drive the Image Recognition market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast growth rate during the forecast period. Popularity of online streaming in emerging countries like India and China with increased usage of mobile phones and tablets are expected to influence the regional Image Recognition market growth.

Image Recognition Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Object Recognition

Code Recognition

Facial Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Others



By Outlook:

Service

Software

Hardware



By Application:

Marketing & Advertising

Scanning & Imaging

Image Search

Augmented Reality

Security & Surveillance

Others

Image Recognition Market Key Players Include:

Wikitude

Huawei

Honeywell

Toshiba

Oracle

Trigo

INFFRD

AIRY3D

Standard Cognition

Unispectral LTD

Snap2Insight

restb.ai

Vize by Ximilar

Mirror that Lock

IBM

Google

Qualcomm

Microsoft

AWS

Trax

NEC Corporation

Catchoom

Slyce

LTU Tech

Vispera

Blippar

Clarifai



Key questions answered in the Image Recognition Market are:

What is Image Recognition?

What was the Image Recognition market size in 2021?

What is the expected Image Recognition market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Image Recognition Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Image Recognition market growth?

Which segment dominated the Image Recognition market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Image Recognition market?

Which region held the largest share in the Image Recognition market?

Who are the key players in the Image Recognition market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Outlook, and application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

