Global Command & Control Systems Market Size Projected to Exceed USD 64.25 Billion By 2032, at 6.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Command and Control Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Land, Maritime, Space, and Airborne); By Solution; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global command and control systems market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 34.09 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 64.25 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 6.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Command & Control Systems? How Big is Command & Control Systems Market?

Overview

Command and control are central in all distributed tactical operations, such as rescue and military operations. It occurs in a complex system of humans and artifacts striving to reach common goals. The rapidly rising demand for the command and control systems market can be attributed to high-precision input techniques that reduce the need for zooming and panning in touch screen systems and informative unit representations that make better use of the screen area available.

The C2 technology is extensively used in defense and commercial sectors as the command centers have the ability to bring numerous different disciplines together and establish interconnection between them to successfully perform the operations. The advent of next-generation defense technologies and a significant rise in military budgets of the countries in the Asia Pacific are some of the predominant factors attributed to the rising demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Honeywell International

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

BAE Systems

CACI International

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3harris Technologies

Thales Group

Rolta India

Siemens

Key factors driving market growth

Rising multinational military operations to push the market

Growing terrorist influence and incidents in the Middle East and rising multinational military operations are anticipated to fuel the growth of the C2 systems market over the forecast period. The command and control systems market size is expanding due to increasing global awareness regarding technological benefits such as situation assessment, information exchange, and operational control can escalate the demand. Moreover, rapidly evolving defense technology and growing regional conflicts are expected to boost the adoption of these systems in the defense sector.

The commercial sector is adopting C2 technologies to better manage mission-critical operations. Command and control systems market sales are soaring as the airports and manufacturing plants, power plants, oil and gas installation plants, and research labs are widely adopting these technologies for better operations and safety.

Recent trends influencing the market

Rising demand for the space-based command to drive the market

Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for space-based command and control facilities for improved connectivity and mission support, increasing modernization of established military facilities and defense systems, and a growing need for interoperability between security technologies.

Technological advancements in command and control systems, such as increasing use of the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and cloud computing incorporated in C2 systems for making strategic decisions and carrying out military operations, are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Segmentation assessment

The land segment dominated the market

Based on the platform, the land segment accounted for the largest market share. Command and control systems market demand is on the rise due to the increasing number of programs associated with military modernization and the procurement of various advanced and innovative defense systems by defense forces worldwide.

The software segment is expected to register the fastest growth

Based on the solution, the software segment is expected to register the fastest growth. Command and control systems market trends include its ability to enable the efficient functioning of intelligence sensors, GPS, and much other software used across command centers. Additionally, the software for command and control centers is easily adaptable and scalable as well to communicate with a variety of external systems in a seamless information flow and could be easily integrated with the database maintained by the government, such as GPS, maps, passports, unified IDs, prison systems, fire departments, and criminal database.

Command & Control Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 64.25 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 36.21 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.6% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems, CACI International Inc., Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Thales Group, Rolta India Ltd., and Siemens AG. Segments Covered By Platform, By Solution, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Rapidly surging technological developments to propel the North American market

North America held the largest command and control systems market share due to rapidly surging technological developments, and a high concentration of major C2 system providers along with the numerous collaborative multinational military operations implied by the US government in the Middle Eastern regions are key factors contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific region is likely to show remarkable growth during the anticipated period, mainly attributed to an increase in defense expenditure and growth in military modernization and development programs by countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Browse the Detail Report “Command and Control Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Land, Maritime, Space, and Airborne); By Solution; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/command-and-control-systems-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Leonardo introduced the DSS-IRST system at the “Euronaval,” developed to provide the larger naval units such as Italian Navy’s “Trieste” & Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altrura along with its robust, established facilities.

In August 2022, Lockheed Martin Australia announced its partnership with Royal Australian Air Force & the Defense Science and Technology Group for the purpose of testing a new military control and command training system that leverages artificial intelligence to support rapid decision-making at tactical levels.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the command and control systems market report based on platform, solution, application, and region:

By Platform Outlook

Land

Maritime

Space

Airborne

By Solution Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application Outlook

Defense

Commercial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

