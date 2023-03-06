New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426356/?utm_source=GNW





The global intelligent power module market grew from $1.94 billion in 2022 to $2.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The intelligent power module market is expected to grow to $4.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.



The intelligent power module market consists of sales of intelligent power module components such as integrated circuits, temperature sensors, current sensors, protection circuits, and gate drive circuits.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The intelligent power module (IPM) is a high-performance module that mounts a dedicated drive circuit to get more power out of an IGBT chip and offers a custom IC to carry out self-protection functions (short circuit, supply under voltage, and over temperature). It is used primarily in motor control and is also used in inverters, renewable energy systems, and uninterruptible power supplies.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the intelligent power module market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in intelligent power module market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of power devices of intelligent power module market are insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT); metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET).Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) are used in medium- to high-power applications, such as traction motor control, switched-mode power supplies, and induction heating.



An IGBT is a semiconductor device that combines a power MOSFET’s high-speed switching performance with a bipolar transistor’s high-voltage/high-current handling capabilities.These are of various voltage type that include up to 600 v; 601–1,200 v; above 1,200 v.



The common vertical types are of consumer electronics; automotive; industrial; aerospace; defense; other verticals. They are applied on renewable energy generation; home appliances; electric vehicles; servo drives; other applications



Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the intelligent power module going forward.Consumer elec+B98tronics (CE) is the term used to describe any electronic product intended for end users’ or consumers’ daily and non-commercial or professional use.



IPMs are suitable for the frequency converters of drive motors and different inverters due to their ease of use and high reliability, and they are an ideal power electronic device for frequency conversion and speed adjustment, electric traction, servo drives, metallurgical machinery, and inverter appliances. For instance, in September 2021, according to an article published by GFK, a Germany-based data, and intelligence provider to the consumer goods sector, in the first half of 2021, the global consumer electronics market (excluding North America) witnessed sales increase by $42.8 billion, or 18%. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the intelligent power module.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the intelligent power module market.Key players operating in the intelligent power module sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their position.



For instance, in October 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based electronics and semiconductors manufacturer, partnered with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., a Japan-based supplier of analog power semiconductor products; to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products. With this collaboration, they intended to develop and jointly market 650V/50A and 1200V/10A industrial modules that make it easier to overcome design obstacles and reduce the number of materials needed for HVAC systems, industrial servo drives, industrial washing machines, and general-purpose inverters over 3 kW. Moreover, in April 2022, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT), a Singapore-based integrated solutions provider, and Alpha Power Solutions (APS), a Hong Kong-based semiconductor technology company—have announced that they are working together to create the first SiC Intelligent Power Module (IPM) for electric vehicles to be manufactured entirely in Hong Kong (EVs).



In April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG, a German-based manufacturer of semiconductors acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, Cypress adds to Infineon’s leading power semiconductors, automotive microcontrollers, sensors, and security solutions a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers, connectivity components, software ecosystems, and high-performance memories.



By combining these technological resources, advanced solutions for rapidly expanding applications like ADAS/AD, IoT, and 5G mobile infrastructure are made possible. Infineon’s ties to clients worldwide are strengthened by Cypress’ addition of its strong R&D capabilities and presence in the U.S. and Japan. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a US-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the intelligent power module market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The intelligent power module market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides intelligent power module market statistics, including intelligent power module industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a intelligent power module market share, detailed intelligent power module market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the intelligent power module industry. This intelligent power module market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________