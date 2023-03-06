Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 9,503.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,231.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market:

Increase in number of clinical trials conducted on AD is expected to drive the market growth. According to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in May 2022, as of January 25, 2022 (the study's index date), 172 clinical trials were being conducted globally with 143 different AD agents as per clinicaltrials.gov. The pipeline contained 31 drugs in 47 Phase 3 studies, 82 compounds in 94 Phase 2 trials, and 30 agents in 31 Phase 1 trials. Drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms make up 6.9% of the agents in trials, while disease-modifying therapies make up 83.2% of the total. Symptomatic cognitive boosting treatments make up 9.8% of the agents in trials. Drugs in studies include a wide range of therapeutic targets, including almost all Common Alzheimer's Disease Research Ontology (CADRO) categories. About 37% of the candidate compounds in development are modified versions of medications already approved for use in other conditions. In order to meet recruitment standards, a total of 50,575 participants are required, for all currently active clinical trials.

Increasing demand for safe and effective Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market

For instance, in June 2021, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had granted breakthrough therapy designation for donanemab, its investigational antibody therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company also intends to submit a biologics license application under accelerated approval pathway based on data from the phase 2 study.

Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 6,231.1 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 5.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 9,503.1 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product: Therapeutics (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, Others), Diagnostics (Brain Imaging, CSF Test for Alzheimer’s Disease) Companies covered: Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., Grifols, S.A., AbbVie Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merz Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Corium, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Growth Drivers: Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease

Launch of novel diagnostic test Restraints & Challenges: Uncertainty, failure, and discontinuation of the clinical trials of Alzheimer's drugs

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among people about novel diagnostics and therapeutics for AD. For instance, in March 2021, the Alzheimer’s Association launched ‘More Time’, a campaign to increase awareness and demonstrate the strong desire by those living with or facing Alzheimer's for a disease-modifying treatment in U. S. The campaign included full-page print advertising, digital advertising, social media, and email marketing, as well as online town hall meeting. People affirmed their support over 1.1 million times, and the campaign received more than 90 million media impressions.

Among product, diagnostics segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing collaborations by the key players. For instance, on March 1, 2022, Quanterix, a life sciences company and Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. As part of the partnership, Quanterix will receive a non-exclusive, global license to Lilly's proprietary P-tau217 antibody technology for potential future use in in vitro diagnostic applications as well as products and services for research use only.

Among region, North America is expected to hold the dominating position in the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, owing to increasing approvals for the advanced techniques for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in the region by the regulatory bodies. For instance, on May 4, 2022, Fujirebio, a subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc., which is a producer and supplier of in vitro diagnostics products, announced that it had received approval of its product Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) in vitro diagnostic test for FDA marketing authorization for the assessment of Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market include Luye Pharma Group, Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., Grifols, S.A., AbbVie Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merz Pharma, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Corium, Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Product: Therapeutics Cholinesterase Inhibitors NMDA Receptor Antagonists Others Diagnostics Brain Imaging CSF Test for Alzheimer’s Disease

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





