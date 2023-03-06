New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transparent Display Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426350/?utm_source=GNW

The global transparent display market grew from $1.72 billion in 2022 to $2.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The transparent display market is expected to grow to $12.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 48.7%.



The transparent display market consists of sales of projection-based HUDs. reflection-based HUDs , LCDs, OLED displays, transparent electroluminescent displays , slide-on HMD, discrete HMD, and integrated HMD . Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The transparent display refers to the display in which the emissive layer receives light from electrical impulses that pass through the conductive layer. It is used to transmit dynamic or interactive material through a transparent surface that allows viewers to see what is displayed on the screen while still being able to see through the display.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the transparent display market in 2022. The regions covered in the transparent display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main transparent display sizes include small and medium and large.Small and medium transparent displays are used to transmit dynamic or interactive material through a transparent surface on small and medium-size displays focused on smartphones, tablet PC, smartwatches, automotive displays, and display-based user interfaces.



The different transparent display resolutions include Ultra HD, Full HD, HD and other resolutions.The transparent display technologies are LCD, OLED and other technologies.



The different transparent display products include HMD, HUD, digital signage and smart appliance used by verticals including consumer, retail and hospitality, sports and entertainment, aerospace and defence, healthcare, automotive and transportation, industrial and other verticals.



The increasing demand from end-use industries propels the growth of the transparent display market.



According to LG Display, a South-Korea based manufacturer and supplier of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display panels, OLEDs, and flexible displays, the demand for their transparent OLED technology is rising across a range of markets, including smart buildings, smart homes, and transportation.The 2021 quarterly report published by LG Display shows quarterly revenue for a TV segment, which comprises transparent OLED display panels, increased to $ 1,631 million at the end of Q1 of 2021, from $ 1,126 million at the end of Q1 of 2020.



Therefore, the increasing demand from end-use industries is driving the growth of the transparent display market.



Technological advancements in display are a key trend gaining popularity in the transparent display market.Major players in the transparent display sector are focused on developing technologically advanced displays in sectors including consumer electronics to sustain their market position.



For instance, in August 2020, Xiaomi, a China-based technology product and services company, introduced Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition, a see-through television, that uses transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to display images that appear to be floating in the air. The new device has an edge-to-edge transparent display, allowing viewers to see through to the other side.



In March 2020, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based multinational company engaged in designing and manufacturing electronic products, acquired NEC Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Sharp Corporation acquired 66% of the shares of NEC Display Solutions Ltd.



This acquisition aims to strengthen Sharp’s own display line with IT solutions at a regional go-to-market level. NEC Corporation is a Japan-based information technology and electronics company engaged in display solutions.



The countries covered in the transparent display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The transparent display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides transparent display market statistics, including transparent display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an transparent display market share, detailed transparent display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the transparent display industry. This transparent display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

