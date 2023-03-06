Agritourism Market to Hit USD 117.37 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agritourism market is anticipated to exhibit astonishing growth in the near future because of the rising government initiatives to refine agriculture economy through agritourism. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in a recently published report, titled, “Agritourism Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Direct-market, Education & Experience, and Event & Recreation), and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 69.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 117.37 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Drivers & Restraints-

Transformation of Properties into Agritourism Destinations by Farmers to Aid Growth

Tourism and recreational activities help in generating high revenue for the agricultural farms worldwide. Hence, nowadays, various farm owners are shifting towards transforming their properties into agriculture tourism destinations at a fast pace. This is a major agritourism market growth driver. The Census of Agriculture data, for instance, declared that in the U.S., between the period of 2002 and 2017, these revenues tripled from farms. This proves that investments in the agro-tourism business are surging rapidly as the farmers are suffering huge losses on account of low productivity of crops.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Liberty Hill Farm - United States

Harvest Travel International – United States

Farm to Farm International – New Zealand

STAR Destinations – United States

Stita Group – United Kingdom

Select Holidays – Canada

Agritours Canada Inc. – Canada

Kisima Safaris – Kenya

Field Farm Tours Limited – United Kingdom

Greenmount Travel – Australia

Agritourism Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 7.42% 2027 Value Projection USD 117.37 billion Base Year 2019 Agritourism Market Size in 2019 USD 69.24 billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Type, By Region

Segments-

Direct-market Agritourism Segment to Gain from Rising Sales of Farm Products

In terms of type, the direct-market segment generated 36.06% in terms of agritourism market share. This growth is attributable to the rising government investments to enhance the agricultural economy. The agencies are aiming to surge sales of farm products to achieve their goals. Many tourists admiring the rural lifestyle are seeking to purchase authentic farm products and services while visiting the farms. It would further help in augmenting the economy of farmers. Since the past few years, several farm owners have been offering a wide range of vegetables, fruits, and other farm-grown products to tourists. This factor would also contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.

How will COVID-19 Pandemic Impact the Global Market?

The present outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the tourism sector.

Lockdown measures, as well as the complete halt in transportation in many countries across the globe have majorly affected this industry.

The market statistics is unpredictable owing to the uncertainty associated with this situation.

But, the growth is likely to revive in the near future stoked by the improvements in this situation.

Agritourism Market Segmentation:

By Type

Direct-market

Education Experience

Event & Recreation

By Region

Regional Analysis-

Europe to Remain at the Forefront Backed by Adoption of Unique Promotional Strategies

Geographically, Europe held USD 32.59 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is set to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is mainly attributable to the increasing interest of international and domestic tourists in on-farm agritourism for educational and recreational purposes. In addition to that, the immense governmental support, amplification of product ranges sold at the farms, and state-of-the-art strategies for promoting the sales of farm products and services would contribute to the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Engage in Collaborative Efforts to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small, medium, and large sized companies operating from various parts of the world. They are mainly focusing on collaborating with local start-ups to promote their businesses and generate more income for the farmers.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Formology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Tourism Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Agritourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Direct-market Agritourism Education & Experience Agritourism Event & Recreation Agritourism By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

