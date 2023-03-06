Global Wave Energy Converter Market Analysis Report 2023: A $30+ Million Market by 2030 - Oscillating Water Column Demand Is Rising Swiftly

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wave Energy Converter Market Size and Share Analysis by Technology, Location, Application - Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the wave energy converter market had a total size of USD 21.08 million, and it is expected to hit USD 30.44 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 4.70% from 2022 to 2030, as per the report.



This can be credited to the growing demand for power from renewable sources because of their low or near-zero CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the need for access to the power contained in ocean waves and the increase in R&D activities are projected to drive the market.



Oscillating Water Column Demand Is Rising Swiftly



In the coming few years, the oscillating water column category, on the basis of technology, is set to experience the highest CAGR, of 5.4%. This can be ascribed to several factors, such as the longer lifetime and low maintenance of this component and easy access near the shores.



It is more convenient to build and design through a Wells turbine, with the utilization of the natural flow of wind energy, which does not release any greenhouse gases, thus making it a non-polluting and renewable resource of energy.



Europe Is Highest Revenue Generator



In 2022, Europe was the highest revenue generator in the market. This is mainly because several types of renewable energy generation equipment is accepted in Europe. This is itself ascribed to the existence of key players, which have engaged in extensive research and development on wave power converters.



Nearshore Locations Are Popular because of Their Low Cost



The nearshore location category held the largest revenue share, credited to the less cost and compact size of converts used in such locations. Furthermore, wave energy converters installed at nearshore settings operate with higher efficiency than other those at locations, helping in both energy generation and desalination.



The offshore category is projected to witness considerable development during the forecast period. This is because offshore locations offer numerous benefits, including more-dependable renewable sources and low or no environmental pollution. Further, a small surge in the velocity of the wind can produce a huge amount of energy in these locations.



The growing focus on the ability to use sea waves to produce electricity is growing quickly throughout the world. The advantage of shifting to renewable resources from older, fossil-fuel-reliant methods have been realized recently for a range of geopolitical, environmentally practical, and economic reasons.



Coastal Regions Could Benefit Massively from Wave Energy Converters



Around 37% of the global population resides within 100 km of the coast. With coastal towns and cities growing incessantly, the demand for electricity is rising here. Thus, these communities could benefit massively by harnessing the power of the waves to produce electricity, which would be cheaper to transport to the coast than further inland.



Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.08 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

SINN Power GmbH

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

NEMOS Ltd.

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Wave Swell Energy Ltd.

Acquanet Power

Hann-Ocean Co. Ltd.

Marine Power Systems Limited

Resolute Energy Corporation

Eco Wave Power Global AB

Atargis Energy Corporation

CorPower Ocean AB

Wello Oy

Accumulated Ocean Energy Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Analysis Period

1.4. Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.5. Market Data Reporting Unit

1.6. Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Trends

6.1.2. Drivers

6.1.3. Restraints/challenges

6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

6.2. Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Technology (2017-2030)

7.2.1. Oscillating body converter market revenue, by type (2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Location (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1e6ix

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment