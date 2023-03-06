Vancouver, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, announced today that it has expanded its national member consortium, adding seven new universities to its network.

Together, the addition of seven new members signals a strong message of support for TRIUMF from Canada’s universities.

“TRIUMF is very pleased to see such a strong response from our research communities and member universities,” said Lisa Kalynchuk, Vice-Chair, TRIUMF Board of Governors. “This shows a clear recognition of the value of TRIUMF as a national and strategic science asset today, as well as a resounding vote of confidence for the vision for TRIUMF for the next 20 years and beyond.”

TRIUMF’s member universities are empowered to participate in and lead elements of the TRIUMF science program, including the laboratory’s vision-setting and its multifaceted and intersectional portfolio of collaborations and network opportunities.

“Our member universities recognize the many unique advantages of our world-leading research infrastructure and multidisciplinary science programs – but also that TRIUMF is accessible to and engaged with Canada's top academic institutions, large and small, in a manner that amplifies the impact of each here in Canada and abroad,” said TRIUMF Director Nigel Smith. “Now, TRIUMF is well-positioned to fulfill the ambitions laid out in our 20-Year Vision and continue to lead as one of Canada’s largest and most impactful fundamental research facilities.”

With this latest round of membership complete, TRIUMF will soon move to a standing call for new members to further open its network to a variety of Canadian institutions.

To learn more, visit: https://www.triumf.ca/university-stories/triumf-expands-fortifies-member-university-network