UltraViolet DJs Remix Whitney Houston To Make The World Dance

Los Angeles, California, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltraViolet DJs have turned a lot of heads recently releasing a 3 song EP titled “UltraViolet Whitney.” The project features 3 Whitney Houston classics: “So Emotional,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and “Higher Love,” all remixed using modern-day influences from Electronic, House, and Dance music.

“UltraViolet Whitney” is a collaborative project between Bradley Keys, based in Los Angeles, and Maxi Rozh, located in Odessa, Ukraine. The pair met a year ago online prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and despite the impact of the war, Maxi has been working through blackouts and other challenging conditions to complete the widely anticipated EP.

UltraViolet DJ’s Chief Collaborator, Bradley Keys, states, “The relationship with Maxi has been truly phenomenal. What started as a working relationship has turned into a true brotherhood. Maxi has shown such incredible grit and determination, shining so bright in such a dark time for his country. We cannot wait to meet face to face, when possible, to collaborate and do shows together in person.”

The new EP has been released across various music and social media channels, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud, where you can find more information and any upcoming UltraViolet projects.

A Passion Project

UltraViolet DJs is Bradley Keys’s musical passion project. Below, he explains that his love for both Whitney Houston and music started from a young age.

“When I was 8 years old, my parents took our family to our first live musical experience, Whitney Houston, at Blossom Music Center. A mere 8-year-old Bradley getting my first glimpse of all that music beholds. We left at the encore to avoid the parking fiasco (unthinkable now), but then the first chords of “I wanna dance with somebody” came on, and without any hesitation, we all ran back to the venue as fast as we could to sing the chorus at the top of our lungs with 23,000 other people.”

His upcoming EP with working partner Maxi Rozh who helped mix and supply accompanying bass and guitar in the songs, combines influence from many popular dance genres can be likened to similar artists, such as Kygo, Rufus Du Sol, Purple Disco Machine, Fred again, LP Giobbi, and Polo and Pan.

Bradley says, “I remixed 3 of my favorite Whitney songs into deep-house, dance, and electronic versions to encompass a new sense of energy and purpose. It is an EP called UltraViolet Whitney. These 3 songs are full send original Whitney Houston remixes, and the energy that went into these songs is something that I am really proud of. I invite you to listen, play loud, dance, and shake some energy.”

You can find the entire “UltraViolet Whitney” EP on SoundCloud, as well as any additional releases by UltraViolet Records and UltraViolet DJs.

More information

Follow UltraViolet DJs on instagram, YouTube, and Spotify to take a look at the label’s upcoming releases, tour dates and more.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ultraviolet-djs-remix-whitney-houston-to-make-the-world-dance/