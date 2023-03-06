CareCloud and KabaFusion Partner to Transform Patient Care Through Innovative Healthcare Technology Solutions

SOMERSET, N.J., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced a partnership with KabaFusion aimed at further optimizing the financial performance of the home-infusion provider through revenue cycle management. This partnership will leverage CareCloud's RCM experience to streamline processes, reduce denials, and increase revenue captured for KabaFusion.



KabaFusion's impressive growth and successful acquisitions have established the company as one of the leading providers of specialty infusion services. As a pharmacist-owned home infusion company, KabaFusion specializes in providing high-quality infusion therapies to patients with complex medical needs. This primarily includes intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) to patients with chronic and acute medical conditions, such as immunodeficiency diseases, neuromuscular diseases, and nutritional deficiencies. Their service capabilities span over 40 states and include a network of licensed pharmacists, registered nurses, and dietitians who work closely with patients and their physicians to develop individualized treatment plans.

With more than 20 years of experience in revenue cycle management, CareCloud offers technology-enabled tools and an efficient workforce extension solution to provide cost-effective resources for healthcare providers. By using CareCloud's services, healthcare providers can increase their revenue, streamline operations, and improve the patient experience.

"This collaboration with CareCloud marks another milestone in our ongoing mission to revolutionize patient outcomes through technology and innovation," said Dr. Sohail Masood, chief executive officer of KabaFusion. "We are excited about the potential of this strategic opportunity."

Hadi Chaudhry, president and chief executive officer of CareCloud, echoed these sentiments, stating that the partnership presents tremendous opportunities for both CareCloud and KabaFusion. "With our knowledge and experience in revenue cycle management and the home healthcare industry, we are excited to work closely with KabaFusion and further develop this exciting collaboration."

