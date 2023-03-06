GeoVax to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

Company Progress to be Discussed During Analyst-Led Fireside Chat

ATLANTA, GA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will discuss the company’s progress with Senior Research Analyst Kumaragura Raja, Ph.D. from ROTH MKM. The discussion will take place during a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA being held March 12-14, 2023.

Details:

Event: 35th Annual Roth Conference

Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM PT

Webcast: Investors can view the webcast here

GeoVax will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit the conference page here or email Investor Relations at govx@cg.capital.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

