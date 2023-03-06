Global Crop Insurance Market to Generate USD 59.89 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Crop Insurance Market generated USD 36.60 billion in 2021 and is projected to garner USD 59.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.



The research offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market to understand the changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to identify the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Providing a comprehensive analysis of the market across 213 pages, accompanied by 150 tables and 130 figures, this report will serve as a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for sustainable growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the global crop insurance industry.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/crop-insurance-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 36.60 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 59.89 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages 213 Tables 150 Figures 130 Segments Covered Type, Applications, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers Technological advancements in the field of agricultural insurance accelerates market demand Favorable government policies in the field of agriculture to augment market growth Unfavorable climatic shocks demand valuable crop insurance programmes



Opportunities Rapid increase in crop insurance product line to create impetus market growth

The report identifies driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities in the market. The global crop insurance market is growing due to the implementation of various digital initiatives to reduce uncertain risks. However, limited availability of arable land in various regions along with lack of awareness about the benefits of crop insurance among the producers limits the market growth.

Identifying the opportunities that leading players can take leverage to increase their market share, Next Move Strategy Consulting’s Lead Analyst for BFSI commented, “Value added services and solutions provided by crop insurance providers to their customers as well as introduction of new product and service offerings through the application of new technologies and partnership agreements is expected to create future market trends.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/crop-insurance-market

Need a customized report? Get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

North America is accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the various schemes and insurance policies by various federal governments in this region to ensure safeguard to the agricultural industry. It offers reimbursement to the private insurance providers to cover operating and administrative expenses that farmers would have otherwise paid as part of their premium. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period due to factors such as various pilot insurance programmes that are introduced by the insurers to support for sector development and make up for the potential consumer loss. In addition, severe climatic conditions including flood, typhoon and heavy rain in this region, particularly in countries such as China, India and Japan are driving the demand for crop insurance in this region.

The study analyzes each region and its countries by segments and their sub-segments to outline the steps to take to consolidate their presence in the crop insurance market. Furthermore, this analysis helps determine the fastest-growing segments and the highest-revenue-generating segments to take the next step accordingly.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/crop-insurance-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global crop insurance market. Some of the major market players in the crop insurance market are ADM, Sompo Holdings Inc, AXA XL, Chubb Limited, HDFC Ergo, Munich Re Group, Odyssey Group, QBE Insurance Group Limited, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, and Zurich Insurance Group.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance Core Platform Market by Component {Core Systems (Policy Management, Billing Management, Claims Management), Data Repository, Analytical Platform, User Interface (Customer, Agent, and Supplier), and Integration Accelerators)}, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise) and End User (Insurance Companies, Banks, Financial Institutions)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

Cyber Insurance Market by Company Size (Small and Medium Enterprises & Large Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services (BFSI), Information Technology and Services, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Travel Insurance Market by Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance and Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance), by Distribution Channel (Ancillary Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Agents/Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and by End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030.

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is an independent and trusted third-platform market intelligence provider committed to delivering high-quality market research reports that help multinational companies triumph over their competition and increase their industry footprint by capturing greater market share. Our research model is a unique collaboration of primary research, secondary research, data mining, and data analytics.

We have been servicing over 1000 customers globally, including 90% of Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts constantly track various high-growth markets and identify hidden opportunities in each sector or industry. We provide one of the industry’s best-quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across ten different industry verticals. We are committed to delivering high-quality research solutions per your business needs. Our industry-standard delivery solutions range from pre-consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure the right strategic decision-making for businesses.