Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market to Surpass US$ 2,766.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,499.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market:

The increasing awareness of health benefits of probiotics is expected to boost its demand, which is expected to drive the global lactobacillus acidophilus probiotics market growth.

For instance, according to Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company that is a supplier of food cultures, probiotics, enzymes, and human milk oligosaccharides, on February 28, 2022, released the results from a global survey deployed in 16 countries to determine awareness of probiotics and their potential benefits. The data was gathered in 2021, and the findings showed that consumers all over the world had a keen interest in learning more about probiotics. This is expected to be a significant opportunity for players in the global probiotics market.

Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of diarrhea is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

For instance, according to WHO (World Health Organization) as of 2019, Diarrheal disease was the second leading cause of death in children under five years old and was responsible for the deaths of 370,000 children in 2019 globally. The most severe threat posed by diarrhea is dehydration. Water and electrolytes like sodium, chloride, potassium, and bicarbonate are lost due to diarrhea.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 1,499.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 8.0% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 2,766.3 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Form: Solid, Liquid

Solid, Liquid By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket Companies covered: DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.), BIOPROX, Biena Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Nebraska Cultures, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé, Lallemand Inc., and Fido Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases

Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics Restraints & Challenges: Lack of proper regulations in the probiotics industry

Key Market Takeaways:

The global lactobacillus acidophilus probiotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotics among people. The market is driven by the growing consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare in conjunction with the development of efficient probiotic strains. Probiotics, when consumed in adequate amounts, have desirable effects on the body such as improved gut health and reduced intestinal inflammation. Probiotics play a great role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Thus, rising awareness about preventive healthcare is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel, supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. Supermarkets/hypermarkets are a popular channel for the purchase of protein-based supplement products due to the convenience of shopping and the availability of multiple brands. The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Consumers who buy probiotics in these retail channels are likely to be more selective in their approach, owing to the availability of a range of probiotic products.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the use and health benefits of probiotics.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global lactobacillus acidophilus probiotics market include DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.), BIOPROX, Biena Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Nebraska Cultures, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé, Lallemand Inc., and Fido Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market, By Form: Solid Liquid

Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market, By Application: Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed Pharmaceuticals Others

Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy Supermarket/Hypermarket

Global Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





