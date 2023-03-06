New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flip Chip Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426348/?utm_source=GNW

The global flip chip market grew from $30.81 billion in 2022 to $34.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The flip chip market is expected to grow to $54.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.



The flip chips market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing flip chip services such as interconnecting semiconductor devices, IC chips, and integrated passive devices.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The flip chip market also includes sales of integrated circuits (ICs), infrared sensors, large-area pixelated detector arrays, optical devices, micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), and surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Flip chips are also known as direct chip attach where interconnecting dies such as semiconductor devices, IC chips, integrated passive devices, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are attached bond pad side down to a substrate or carrier.These have numerous benefits, such as lower cost, high packaging density, improved circuit reliability, and small dimensions.



It is used in the flip-chip packaging process to link the chip and the substrate of a package carrier.Any surface of a flip chip can be interconnected, typically with copper, nickel, or soldered metal bumps.



These bumps are installed on the die surface and aid in the electrical connection between the device and the box substrate.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flip chip market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in flip chip market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types flip chip packaging technologies include 3D IC, 2.5D IC and 2D IC. 3D IC are composed of an integrated circuit (IC) created in three dimensions by stacking various chips or wafers vertically into a single box. The different flip chip bumping technologies include copper pillar, solder bumping, tin-lead eutectic solder and lead-free solder. Flip chips are used by industries such as electronics, heavy machinery and equipment, IT and telecommunication, automotive and other industries.



The increase in sales of electronic products will propel the growth of the flip chips market during the forecast period.Flip chips are used in electronic equipment as it improves the presentation of portable electrical devices that operate at higher frequencies, allowing for greater use in ultrasonic and microwave operations.



The technology exhibits high overall system efficiency and low inductance while taking up less space. According to Gartner, a US-based consulting firm estimated that the installed base of devices worldwide is expected to reach 6.4 billion units in 2022, an increase of 3.2% from 2021. Therefore, the increase in sales of electronic products drives growth in the flip chips market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the flip chip market.Companies in the flip chip market are focusing on developing technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, In August 2021, ACM Research Inc., a US-based single-wafer wet cleaning equipment company, announced the launch of ACM’s Ultra ECP GIII plating tool to support wafer-level packaging (WLP) including, product offers for silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), and gallium arsenide for compound semiconductors (GaAs). The tool can plate gold (Au) into backside deep hole processes with uniformity and step coverage.



In January 2021, Qualcomm, a US-based company that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology, acquired Nuvia for $1.4 billion. With this acquisition, Qualcomm plans to incorporate Nuvia’s expertise into upcoming chip designs for a variety of gadgets, including phones and automobiles. With Nuvia’s technology, Qualcomm intends to develop flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, digital cockpits, ADAS, XR, and infrastructure networking solutions. Nuvia is a US-based company that operates silicon design for high-performance computing environments.



The countries covered in the flip chip market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The flip chip market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flip chip market statistics, including flip chip industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a flip chip market share, detailed flip chip market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flip chip industry. This flip chip market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

