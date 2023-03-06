Endonovo Announces Distribution Agreement with Academy Medical

Provide Improved Medical Services to VHA and U.S. Dept. of Defense



Los Angeles, CA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) today announced the signing of a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Government Reseller Agreement (Agreement or Contract) with Academy Medical, Inc. of West Palm Beach, FL to distribute SofPulse® medical devices to ensure its availability to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and Department of Defense (DoD) contracts.

The new Contract allows Academy Medical and Endonovo to team up and bring top-notch medical and surgical supplies, as well as telehealth solutions, to our military and veterans.

SofPulse® Benefits for Veterans

SofPulse® Pulse Electro Magnetic Frequency (PEMF) medical devices are FDA cleared and clinically proven for the reduction of postoperative pain and edema. Endonovo’s Medical Device Division, run by Ira Weisberg President and Chief Commercial Officer, is focusing on commercializing its SofPulse® medical device line and telehealth initiatives. Weisberg has a proven track record of growing revenues and demand for similar medical device companies. Through the announced Agreement, he is expected to have similar success developing distribution for SofPulse®. This newly-signed Agreement with Academy Medical is designed to improve healthcare for both our military and veterans, better access to medical and surgical supplies and telehealth solutions that make a real impact in the lives of our heroes.

The Agreement

The Agreement with Endonovo focuses on developing commercialization initiatives to improve the post-operative outcomes of our military and veterans by reducing pain and edema while improving recovery times and reducing opioid use after surgery.

Additionally, this Agreement allows Academy Medical to provide its expertise in the procurement process of medical and surgical supplies to enhance access to the federal medical marketplace and the distribution of SofPulse®. The result of the Agreement will offer improved access to medical and surgical supplies for veterans as well as offering veterans a non-opioid solution for postoperative pain management.

Weisberg said of the announcement: “Teaming up with Academy Medical is an important step in SofPulse, Inc.’s growth and expansion. Academy Medical’s federal contracts and networks are active in every region of the world. Together we plan to bring better medical solutions to veterans and their families and provide improved access to medical and surgical supplies on a global level."

Expanded Distribution of SofPulse®

Academy Medical holds several Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs). It offers over 45,000 products from over 30 supplier partners to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with the VHA as its largest customer.

"Academy Medical is proud to partner with Endonovo’s SofPulse® and bring our expertise in the federal procurement process to this exciting partnership," said John Campbell, Vice President/Government Affairs from Academy Medical. "We are committed to improving the health, well-being and quality of life of veterans and service members, and this partnership will allow us to do just that."

Teaming up with SofPulse® is expected to bring enhanced benefits to veterans including: improved access to medical and surgical supplies, reduction of opioid use postoperatively and improved recovery times allowing our military and veterans to get back to their lives faster. It also has the potential to drive growth and expansion for both Academy Medical and Endonovo as they work together to provide better medical solutions to veterans.

Endonovo Moves on From VHSS

With the announcement of the partnership with Academy Medical, Endonovo terminated its previous contract with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions Inc. (VHSS).

Weisberg commented on the change: “Academy Medical offers expanded services and contracts not previously available through our past VA contract. The new Agreement allows SofPulse, Inc. to expand exponentially by being listed with Academy Medical’s Dept. of Defense and VHA contracts. We appreciate VHSS services, but as we move forward and expand distribution throughout the federal marketplace, Academy Medical is the partner we see as giving us the best opportunity to succeed in our expansion.”

About Academy Medical

Academy Medical, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that improves the health, well-being and quality of life of Veterans and service members by making the complex procurement process easier for its federal agency customers and supplier partners. Academy Medical is an SDVOSB comprised of combat veterans led by Naval Academy and West Point graduates together with a 1/75 Army Ranger, a Marine Corps Heavy Machine Gunner and other patriotic employees. Academy Medical entered the government market with its first FSS contract in 2010 for the provision of medical and surgical supplies to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and has been solely in the federal medical marketplace for 12 years. Today, the company holds several IDIQ contracts and BPAs and offers over 45,000 products from over 30 supplier partners to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with the VA as its largest customer. Academy Medical is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more about partnering with the company in its service-driven business at www.academymedical.net.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.

