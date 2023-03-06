3D Printed Wearables Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 8.30 Billion by 2030 | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reports stated that the 3D printed wearables market has a current valuation of USD 3.96 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to reach USD 8.30 billion by 2030.

The 3D printed wearables market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, thanks to the rising emphasis of market players on manufacturing 3D printed wearable products. With technological advancements, manufacturers can create innovative wearable products that are more functional, personalized, and cost-effective. This has led to increased investments and collaborations among market players, which are expected to drive the growth of the market. One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing focus on health by consumer technology companies and the general public.

Major Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Arcam AB

Cyfuse Biomedical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Omron Corporation

Everist Health

LifeWatch AG

Major Trends Observed for 3D Printed Wearables Market

The prosthetics category dominated the global healthcare products and services market in terms of revenue, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for prosthetic implants, particularly in developing nations, as well as a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe.

The academic institute's segment captured the largest revenue share of the global market for healthcare products and services. This segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to significant industry players increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) efforts.

North America is poised to remain the leading region in the global market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including a rapid increase in the development of 3D printed wearables to meet the growing demand for efficient healthcare in the region

3D Printed Wearables Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.96 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 8.30 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.7% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Product Type (Prosthetics, Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Instruments, Smart Watches, Fitness Trackers)

• By End-user (Hospital, Pharma and Biotech companies, Academic Institutes, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of recession on 3D Printed Wearables Market

The market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, but the impact of a recession on this emerging industry is a concern for manufacturers and investors alike. A recession could potentially slow down the market's growth and affect the adoption of 3D printed wearables. However, the advantages of 3D printing technology could help sustain the market during tough times, while also providing opportunities for growth and innovation.

Key Developments Related to 3D Printed Wearables Market

Fabric8Labs, a California-based startup, has secured $50 million in funding for its revolutionary electrochemical additive manufacturing process. This funding round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from Lux Capital, Khosla Ventures, and other prominent investors. The company plans to use the funding to expand its operations, further develop its technology, and accelerate the adoption of its process in various industries.

Nano3Dprint, a leading provider of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation - the B3300 electronics 3D printer. This state-of-the-art printer is designed to meet the growing demand for high-precision 3D-printed electronic components, making it an ideal choice for the electronics industry.

3D Printed Wearables Market Segmentation is Listed below:

Segment by Product Type

Prosthetics

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

Segment by End-user

Hospital

Pharma and Biotech companies

Academic Institutes

Others

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Segmentation, By Product Type Outlook

9. Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Segmentation, By End-User Outlook

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Conclusion

